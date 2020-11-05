Netanyahu: Israel-Africa relations are of utmost importance

Israel puts a major effort into bolstering ties with African countries, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a meeting with Malawi Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka on Thursday.“I was in Africa five times as prime minister,” Netanyahu said. “For 20 years before that, there were no visits [by Israeli prime ministers]. Therefore, you understand that I view relations with African countries, including yours, as having great importance.” Netanyahu pointed out that Israel recently established diplomatic relations with Sudan and Chad, and said it is part of his efforts to expand Israel’s ties in Africa.The prime minister thanked Mkaka for announcing earlier this week that Malawi would open an embassy to Israel in Jerusalem. Should Malawi open its embassy in Jerusalem by next summer, as planned, it will be the first African country to do so since the 1970s, when Ivory Coast, Zaire (now Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Kenya closed their embassies in the capital following the Yom Kippur War.Netanyahu also said he expects increased cooperation between Israel and Malawi in the areas of agriculture, health and cybersecurity.“We welcome you and Malawi as friends. We always had excellent relations,” Netanyahu told Mkaka.On Wednesday, Malawi opposed or abstained on all three annual UN votes condemning Israeli treatment of the Palestinians.
