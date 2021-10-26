Netanyahu visits Mahane Yehuda market to reinforce power in Likud

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu made a brief appearance on Tuesday at Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda Market, where he was greeted by Likud activists who shouted “Bibi, King of Israel” and “Bennett, go home.”

Netanyahu has visited the market throughout his 33 years in politics, in order to show his support. But unlike past visits, Netanyahu did not tour the market, peruse the produce or speak to vendors.

Instead, he came for five minutes, bought a falafel at Avraham Levy’s falafel store and returned to the van that was parked illegally waiting for him. He did not speak to anyone or bite into the falafel, but he briefly stood on the door of the van, smiled and waved.

Sources close to Netanyahu said it was important to him to show that he remains head of Likud, despite rumors that he may retire from politics after the state budget passes into law as early as next week.

At Monday’s Likud faction meeting, Netanyahu said he was swarmed by supporters when he got a haircut in Jerusalem’s Talpiot neighborhood. But Channel 12 later revealed a video indicating that there was just one woman who praised him outside Yaniv Malka’s barber shop on Jerusalem’s Bethlehem Road.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen pushing his way through Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market, on October 26, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Netanyahu is planning more events in Likud strongholds, starting with a rally in Beit She’an on Thursday. There will also be events in development towns in the Negev.

“This is all intended to show Bibi is strong and bring the government down,” Likud spokesman Eli Hazan said.

A Netanyahu supporter is seen wearing a shirt in favor of the former prime minister in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market, on October 26, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Netanyahu is not the only one going back to the field. Yamina announced that it is forming a municipal division headed by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

The division will prepare for municipal elections across the country that are set for 2023.

The Bayit Yehudi Party, which is not in the current Knesset, said it would form its own municipal division to compete with Yamina, Likud and other parties, and in some communities run together with them.