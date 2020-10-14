The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu’s strategic plan against the Justice Ministry - analysis

You might ask, why doesn’t the Justice Ministry have a director general if Nisseknorn chose Baron in August? Because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to bring his appointment to vote.

By YAAKOV KATZ  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 20:36
WITH HIS court case looming on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is launching a last-ditch campaign against the levers of civil society, in particular the judiciary, the police and the role of the free press. (photo credit: TAL SHAHAR/REUTERS)
WITH HIS court case looming on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is launching a last-ditch campaign against the levers of civil society, in particular the judiciary, the police and the role of the free press.
(photo credit: TAL SHAHAR/REUTERS)
In the beginning of August, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn announced the appointment of Shimon Baron as the new director general of his ministry. The announcement was expected and natural - appointing a director general is usually one of the first steps of any new minister.
Baron was a qualified candidate. A lawyer with over 20 years of experience, a partner in a big law firm and the legal adviser to Blue and White, he was easily approved by the Civil Service Commission. But the appointment never went through. Two months after Nissenkorn’s announcement, the Justice Ministry still does not have a director general.
Why is this important? Because two weeks ago and under orders from his party leader Benny Gantz, Nissenkorn set up a search committee for a new state prosecutor, meant to replace Shai Nitzan who had stepped down last December. Under the coalition agreement with the Likud, for the first 100 days of the government no high-level government appointments could be made. Now that the 100 days were up, Gantz and Nissenkorn wanted to get the ball rolling.
Everything was moving along until Civil Service Commissioner Daniel Hershkowitz informed Nissenkorn this week that he cannot establish a search committee for a new state prosecutor since he doesn’t have a director general, one of the officials who needs to sit on the search committee.
Now, you might ask, why doesn’t the Justice Ministry have a director general if Nisseknorn chose Baron in August? Because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to bring Baron’s appointment to a vote in the cabinet which has to approve the ministerial director generals.
Now, let’s put this together – Nissenkorn wants to appoint a D-G, Netanyahu won’t let him; Nissenkorn wants to establish a search committee for a state prosecutor and now Hershkowitz won’t let him.
All of this ties into the string of exclusive reports that have been airing on Channel 12 over the last few weeks about Nitzan, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and their handling of a series of legal issues, including one connected to Case 4000, the bribery case against the prime minister.
What has come out in these recent reports is not a smoking gun that proves wrongdoing in the investigations against Netanyahu. Rather, what they allegedly illustrate are ethical flaws and mismanagement in the top echelon of Israel’s criminal justice system.
The latest report, on Tuesday night, revealed recordings which allowed the Israeli public to hear Mandelblit railing against Nitzan back in 2015. At the time, Mandelblit was upset that Nitzan had not completely cleared him of wrongdoing in the infamous Harpaz Affair.
The report followed one last month which alleged that Nitzan had covered up possible police misconduct surrounding the shooting of Yaqoub Abu Al-Qia’an during the demolition of Umm al-Hiran in 2017.
Again, this case had nothing to do directly with the indictment of the prime minister. That however did not stop Netanyahu or his Likud allies from assailing Nitzan, just like they called for Mandelblit’s dismissal on Wednesday.
How does this connect to Nissenkorn’s attempt to appoint a DG at the Justice Ministry? Because what is happening is all part of a strategic plan to help Netanyahu with his campaign against the judicial system as he faces the resumption of his trial in two months.
The first step is to stop the appointment of a state prosecutor by Blue and White. The purpose is to try and allow Netanyahu to appoint a “friendlier” state prosecutor, someone who might be prepared to revisit his cases and potentially call for them to undergo a thorough review before the court case advances.
The leaks to the press – which Likud MK Miki Zohar pretty much took credit for on Wednesday when he threatened Mandelblit that the recordings were just the beginning – are meant to create the foundation and legitimacy for this possible review.
It is one thing to appoint a friendly state prosecutor. It’s another thing for that prosecutor to then announce that previous decisions are illegitimate. The way for that to be accepted by the public is to first delegitimize the criminal justice system with whatever you can, even cases that have nothing to do with Netanyahu.
All of this does not mean that Mandelblit or Nitzan are clear of wrongdoing. But there is also no proof that the process which led to the Netanyahu indictments was tainted. In the end, the decision on those cases will be up to the Jerusalem District Court which will either convict or acquit Netanyahu at the end of his trial.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu justice ministry Avichai Mandelblit Avi Nissenkorn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Facebook's stand against Holocaust denial should lead the way online By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Biden should restore America’s soul, not Obama’s Mideast policy - opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Neville Teller Is Mohammed Dahlan the next Palestinian president in waiting? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by