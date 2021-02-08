The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu's trial: How was this never avoided? - analysis

There were so many “exit ramps” before getting to this point, so how did the country get here?

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 22:01
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a face mask, looks on while standing inside the court room as his corruption trial opens at the Jerusalem District Court May 24, 2020. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a face mask, looks on while standing inside the court room as his corruption trial opens at the Jerusalem District Court May 24, 2020.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
A lifetime ago when living in northern New Jersey, I often drove further north for work.
Sometimes the correct exit was small and easy to miss.
But there were around five or so exits I could use to avoid the disaster of unnecessarily going over the George Washington Bridge in Manhattan and losing two hours of time.
Keeping that in mind, it was astonishing on Monday being at the Jerusalem District Court, as it became clearer to me than at any time in years that in around a month or so, Israel will endure its first ever full trial, with witnesses galore, against a sitting prime minister.
There were so many “exit ramps” before getting to this point: So how did the country get here?
First, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could have continued his fighting the media’s coverage of him without adding more interventionist moves. He could have maintained ties with tycoons without leaving a pattern of questionable conduct – both of which led to a criminal investigation and possibly jail time.
Whether innocent or guilty, there was nothing pretty about the prime minister’s conduct, especially in his later terms, despite a much cleaner reputation for most of his career than that of former prime minister Ehud Olmert.
By July 2018, The Jerusalem Post had exclusively reported that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit would seriously weigh dropping all of the cases in a plea deal if Netanyahu would step down.
Netanyahu’s early lead lawyer Yaakov Weinroth was very interested in these offers, but his client never was – and when Weinroth died, there was less pressure in that direction.
Still, Netanyahu could have used the February 2019 announcement of intent to indict, the October 2019 pre-indictment hearings and the November 2019 final indictment against him as exit ramps to cut a deal which might have saved him jail time and saved the country a lot of suffering.
The public also could have decided not to keep someone, however talented, in the prime minister’s chair, once indicted.
However, in three elections in 2019 and 2020 and likely in a fourth election in 2021, Netanyahu has maintained a full quarter or more of the voting public behind him – more than any other candidate in three out of four elections (and in the one he lost to Blue and White’s Benny Gantz it was razor close.)

THE LIKUD could have decided not to keep an indicted person, however talented, as its candidate for prime minister – but in the only recent primary, Netanyahu trounced Gideon Sa’ar.
Other political parties, especially the haredi parties, could have decided only to cooperate with the Likud if they replaced Netanyahu with someone who was not indicted – such as Yuli Edelstein or Gilad Erdan.
The High Court of Justice could have disqualified him from running, and there was a legal basis for doing so. But the justices, probably correctly, decided that any good that might do would be outweighed by the permanent harm and stain it would place on them in the eyes of Netanyahu’s millions of supporters.
A deal could have been worked out in which Netanyahu would have stepped down with a presidential pardon in exchange for honoring the prime ministerial rotation agreement with Gantz.
Another deal could have been worked out with Gantz to elect Netanyahu as the next president, replacing Reuven Rivlin in May. This could have given him immunity for seven years, long enough for the case to fade in importance and controversy.
Mandelblit could have indicted Netanyahu on lesser charges, minus bribery. This might have made a deal more possible without a bruising trial, allowing the prime minister to stay in power while accepting fault – like Sarah Netanyahu did in the separate “Prepared Foods Affair.”
But none of this has happened.
Mandelblit indicted Netanyahu on grave bribery charges and he has used a scorched-earth approach to delegitimize the attorney-general and the legal establishment.
The Post reported in November that this likely has ended the possibility of a plea deal without at least some jail time.
But there could still be a plea deal.
Former Olmert top aide Shula Zaken agreed to an 11-month prison sentence on the eve of the Holyland trial verdict, seeing that it could save her from three to five times as long in jail.
Maybe down the line Netanyahu will agree to such a deal.
But not before the country is dragged through a painful and flamboyant legal conflagration like no one has ever seen.
Any remaining exit ramps will have come too late to save Israeli society from this punishing and destabilizing era.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu court israeli politics Trial corruption
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End of third lockdown in Israel: Where do we go from here?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

George Shultz was the best boss I ever had

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El

Merav Michaeli's nihilism will make Labor fall further from grace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by