New Hope says Likud forcing Hauser to leave hospital to vote

New Hope MK Zvi Hauser, who is currently hospitalized at Hadassah-University Medical Center, is being forced out of the hospital in order to be able to vote in favor of the 'Dayanim Law' the spokesperson for the New Hope Party stated in a statement on Monday.

The bill, being advanced by Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana of Yamina, reworks previous legislation ensuring that there are at least four women on the 11-member committee.

According to the statement by New Hope, the ultra-Orthodox parties suggested one of their MKs refrain from voting on everything but the Dayanim Law, which they would still oppose, though Likud MK Yariv Levin didn't approve of this arrangement, and made sure no one would be allowed to abstain from the vote.

Last week, Hauser was hospitalized briefly for a "neurological event." "The "militant" opposition wants to bring a person who is hospitalized to all-nighter of voting in the Knesset," the statement reads, concluding that "This is an opposition to humanity, not to the government."