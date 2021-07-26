The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
New Hope says Likud forcing Hauser to leave hospital to vote

This is not the first time the Likud has refused to abstain from voting to force a coalition MK to show up straight from the hospital.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 26, 2021 20:23
MK Zvi Hauser during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
MK Zvi Hauser during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
New Hope MK Zvi Hauser, who is currently hospitalized at Hadassah-University Medical Center, is being forced out of the hospital in order to be able to vote in favor of the 'Dayanim Law' the spokesperson for the New Hope Party stated in a statement on Monday.
The bill, being advanced by Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana of Yamina, reworks previous legislation ensuring that there are at least four women on the 11-member committee.
According to the statement by New Hope, the ultra-Orthodox parties suggested one of their MKs refrain from voting on everything but the Dayanim Law, which they would still oppose, though Likud MK Yariv Levin didn't approve of this arrangement, and made sure no one would be allowed to abstain from the vote.
"The "militant" opposition wants to bring a person who is hospitalized to all-nighter of voting in the Knesset," the statement reads, concluding that "This is an opposition to humanity, not to the government."
Last week, Hauser was hospitalized briefly for a "neurological event."

This is not the first time the Likud has refused to abstain from voting and force an MK to show up straight from the hospital.
During the vote to confirm the government last month, Labor MK Emilie Moatti arrived for the vote in an ambulance and lay on a stretcher in the back of the plenum as the voting procedure got underway.
Moatti had been suffering from a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak at the time that resulted from a medical procedure she had recently undergone.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this article.


