The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

PM Bennett's first settler projects approval, small outpost razing

Settlers and right-wing politicians had complained that already complained of a de facto freeze on the advancement and approval of settler plans under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 23, 2021 22:01
A Palestinian demonstrator gestures as he stands in front of an Israeli soldier during a protest against Israeli settlements near Hebron in the Israeli-West Bank June 4, 2021. (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
A Palestinian demonstrator gestures as he stands in front of an Israeli soldier during a protest against Israeli settlements near Hebron in the Israeli-West Bank June 4, 2021.
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett inched into the battle for Area C, as the IDF approved the first slate of settlement projects since he took office and razed homes in the small Oz Zion outpost.
Bennett’s Yamina Party is to the Right of the Likud and he is a former director-general of the Yesha Council. But he is tied to a coalition with left-wing parties and its unclear how his right-wing policies will interact with the political necessity of maintaining a coalition.
Settlers and right-wing politicians had already complained of a de facto freeze on the advancement and approval of settler plans under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria last met in January just prior to US President Joe Biden’s entry into office. Netanyahu has already warned that Biden is demanding a settlement freeze.
On Wednesday a Higher Planning Council subcommittee advanced and approved building issues relating to 31 separate projects, including public projects such as schools and a mall in Mishor Adumim’s industrial park. But when it came to apartment units, only five homes were under discussion.
The Yesha Council spoke of its frustrations with Bennett’s government on this matter. “What was approved today was plans for housing units. We have been waiting for six months for approval of housing plans and that has not happened yet.
“The planning council should be convened immediately to approve the construction of housing units throughout the region. We’ve waited long enough,” the Yesha Council said.
Separately, security forces destroyed six temporary structures at the small Oz Zion outpost which has faced the wrecking ball multiple times since its inception some 15 years ago. It is located in the Binyamin region, near the Givat Assaf outpost. It is small in size compared to the Evyatar outpost built last month which already has 50 families and paved roads.
Netanyahu during his time in office also removed homes at that outpost and in other small fledgling communities.


Tags Naftali Bennett Outposts Settlements West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government priority: Israelis need affordable housing - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by