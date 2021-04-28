Political kingmakers Bennett and Abbas meet to plan strategy

It was the first meeting between Bennett and Abbas since efforts to form a government began.

During the election, Bennett ruled out a coalition formed with the support of Abbas's party. But he is expected to remove the veto after Netanyahu was willing to build a coalition relying on Abbas.

More meetings between Bennett and Abbas are expected in the days ahead.

The two men dealt with their parties' views on the current political situation and the meeting went well, a Yamina spokesman said.