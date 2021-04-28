The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Political kingmakers Bennett and Abbas meet to plan strategy

The two men dealt with their parties' views on the current political situation and the meeting went well, a Yamina spokesman said.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 28, 2021 12:14
Naftali Bennett, head of Yamina party and party members seen with Yamina supporters at the party headquarters in Petah Tikva, on elections night, on March 23, 2021. (photo credit: AVI DISHI/FLASH90)
Naftali Bennett, head of Yamina party and party members seen with Yamina supporters at the party headquarters in Petah Tikva, on elections night, on March 23, 2021.
(photo credit: AVI DISHI/FLASH90)
The two politicians who hold the key to the formation of the next government, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Ra'am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas met at the Knesset on Wednesday. 
The two men dealt with their parties' views on the current political situation and the meeting went well, a Yamina spokesman said. 
It was the first meeting between Bennett and Abbas since efforts to form a government began.
During the election, Bennett ruled out a coalition formed with the support of Abbas's party. But he is expected to remove the veto after Netanyahu was willing to build a coalition relying on Abbas.
More meetings between Bennett and Abbas are expected in the days ahead.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman referenced former US president Donald Trump in a Twitter post about the urgency of forming a government. 
"Make Israel Normal Again," Liberman wrote. 
Liberman complained about security tension in the North, rocket attacks in the South, violence in Jerusalem, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's behavior in Tuesday's cabinet meeting. 
The deadline for Netanyahu to form a government is Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m.


