‘Post’ poll shows mergers capable of bringing down Netanyahu

Sa’ar-Bennett, Lapid-Huldai bonds create close race

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 7, 2021 22:40
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement in the Knesset on Tuesday. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement in the Knesset on Tuesday.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Mergers between the New Hope and Yamina parties and Yesh Atid with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai’s Israelis Party would present an alternative to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, a Smith Research poll taken for The Jerusalem Post found on Thursday.
If both of those mergers take place, the Likud would win 31 seats, New Hope-Yamina 29, Yesh Atid-Israelis 22, the Joint List 11, Shas and United Torah Judaism 8 each, Yisrael Beytenu 6 and Meretz 5. The presumption in the poll was that the New Hope-Yamina merger would be led by Gideon Sa’ar and the Yesh Atid-Israelis bond by Yair Lapid.
By contrast, if neither of those mergers happen and the list of parties remains as it is now, the Likud would win eleven more seats than any other party: Likud would win 30, Yesh Atid 19, New Hope 18, Yamina and the Joint List 11 each, Shas and UTJ 8 each, Yisrael Beytenu 6, Meretz 5 and the Israelis Party 4, on the cusp of the 3.25% electoral threshold.
Another option checked by the poll was the impact of Bezalel Smotrich running separately from Naftali Bennett’s Yamina. Smotrich changed the name of his National Union on Wednesday to the Religious Zionist Party.
The poll found that Yamina would not be harmed at all by such a move, while Smotrich would have a tough time crossing the threshold.

Blue and White, Labor and the new parties of former accountant-general Yaron Zelekha and former Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah would not cross the 3.25% electoral threshold in any of the three scenarios in the poll.
Labor, which has not yet decided on its leader, would not even win 1% of the vote.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz told Channel 12 in an interview on Thursday night that rumors of Blue and White running together with Yamina were “bubbemeises.” Asked if he wanted to apologize to Lapid for saying in an interview on the channel last week that he “hates people,” Gantz said he was “sorry if Lapid was offended” by what he said.
Meanwhile, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman called on Sa’ar not to form a coalition with Shas and UTJ if he would form a government. Sa’ar rejected the call.
“I will not rule out or endorse coalition partners in advance,” Sa’ar told Army Radio on Thursday.


