Progress made for women but there is still a way to go - COMMENT

In the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Gender Gap report of 2021, Israel was ranked in the low 60th spot in the world in advancing gender equality.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JUNE 13, 2021 19:06
FROM LEFT: Nurit Levy, wife of Mickey Levy, Gilat Bennett, wife of Naftali Bennett, and Lihi Lapid, wife of Yair Lapid.
With the new government being sworn in on Sunday, ministerial positions have been passed around, and many have been cheering from the sidelines: of the 27 ministerial positions, nine are held by women.
This has caused a stir. On the one hand, it is the most women holding ministerial positions in Israel’s history, and it is a moment not to be forgotten. From interior minister to education minister to economy minister, women are slowly but surely filling up the spaces and inching closer toward a 50-50 — or, in the case of Israel’s government, 60-60 — ratio with the men in ministerial roles.
Even in the security cabinet, a record three women are to sit alongside the many politicians on the panel that makes the most critical security decisions for the State of Israel.
In the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Gender Gap report of 2021, Israel was ranked in the low 60th spot in the world in advancing gender equality. Among Middle Eastern countries surrounding Israel, that’s a major lead, but in the modern democratic world and for a country that prides itself on being forward-thinking and advanced, Israel is sadly lagging behind.
Of all the fields it ranks — including economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment — the WEF gave Israel the lowest grade in political empowerment, since women are sidelined in too many decision-making bodies.
And yet, women make up half of society. If a government is meant to represent the people – and to reflect the makeup of the public – how are only one-third of those in leadership roles women? How do women account for only one-quarter of the security cabinet?
Gender equality in government is crucial for smooth operation of the government and for the people to feel that their needs are looked after by having representatives who represent who they are. It allows for a more balanced perspective and for the concerns of women to be taken into account and given the weight they deserve based on their place in society, and of course the percentage they make up of the general population.
The new government has members of the Right, Center, and Left. To many, it represents the impossible: A people unifying despite so many differences under a government that always has someone looking out for the little guy, whoever that may be. That is a huge accomplishment. Now, the government needs to finish the job and make sure that women are representative in government as they are in society.


