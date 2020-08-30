The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Right dismisses Netanyahu’s pledge to annex and not uproot settlements

“What is happening now in Judea and Samaria, is exactly the opposite of sovereignty. It is a lack of sovereignty,” said Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Na’aman.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 30, 2020 21:55
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen speaking alongside White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen speaking alongside White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Right-wing politicians and settler leaders have dismissed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s public pledge to annex West Bank settlements and not uproot settlers.
“What is happening now in Judea and Samaria is exactly the opposite of sovereignty. It is a lack of sovereignty,” Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Na’aman said.
Netanyahu, “who promised” sovereignty, has brought a de facto freeze in settler building plans that is akin to what occurred during the period of former US president Barack Obama, Southern Hebron Hills Regional Council head Yochai Damri said.
Netanyahu has been elected three times in the last two years on the basis of his pledge for sovereignty, and instead, he revived the idea of a Palestinian state in an underhanded way, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said.
He agreed to a plan that provides for a “left-wing map” [and] that is essentially a “map of withdrawal,” he said
In the end, “he couldn’t withstand the American pressure and gave up on sovereignty in an embarrassing way,” Dagan said.
The Right also used Netanyahu’s words to promote one of the agenda items topmost on their minds, the fate of some 70 West Bank outposts.
Setters and right-wing politicians had feared those outposts would be evacuated under US President Donald Trump’s Peace Plan because they were not included in Trump’s sovereignty map of the 30% of the West Bank, which Israel would be allowed to annex.
That annexation plan was suspended for an indefinite period as a condition for Israel’s burgeoning peace deal with the United Arab Emirates.
But on Sunday, Netanyahu attempted to reach out to his opponents on the Right and within the settlement movement as he took part in a press conference with US Special Adviser Jared Kushner and US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.
“No one will be uprooted,” Netanyahu said. “Areas of Jewish population and areas vital to Israel’s security are envisioned being incorporated to sovereign Israel, and Israel retains overriding security control in the areas west of the Jordan River, both on the ground and in the air.”
He warned that the opposite would happen unless Israel supports Trump’s peace plan.
“Without Trump’s peace plan, Israel would have to withdraw to the indefensible ’67 lines and expel more than 100,000 Jews from their homes in our own ancestral homeland,” Netanyahu said.
In response, the Land of Israel Caucus said it had filed a bill to authorize the outposts. The necessity for such a bill had already been made clear to it last week when the High Court of Justice ruled that more than 30 structures in the Mitzpe Kramim outpost, where some 250 people live, must be evacuated within three years.
“Without authorization, Netanyahu’s promises will never be brought to fruition,” Caucus co-chairs MKs Haim Katz (Likud) and Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) said in a statement.
“Trump’s plan taught us one thing: that a community [outpost] that is not authorized will find itself outside the sovereignty map,” they said.
The fate of these outposts would be even worse than that of the settlement enclaves in Trump’s map, they said, which they fear would also eventually be destroyed.
“This is an unsustainable situation that must be immediately corrected,” they said.
Over the weekend, Netanyahu had promised to work to authorize Mitzpe Kramim, and on Sunday, Settlement Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi met with its residents.
Caucus chairs said Netanyahu’s words were welcomed, but in reality, due to the diplomatic situation that has now unfolded, all the outposts are in danger and not just Mitzpe Kramim.
Dagan and Na’aman said if Netanyahu’s words were correct, then he should convene a meeting of the Higher Planning Council.
The council, which is tasked with advancing projects, has not met since February. As a result, plans for 6,000 units have not been advanced.
“The 100 days of grace given [to the] government have passed, and not only has sovereignty receded since then, but now we are also not given the basic [building] permits to live a normal life,” Na’aman said.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Settlements Soveriegnty Israeli Annexation West Bank Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid coronavirus-fueled crises, the government remains dysfunctional By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
3 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4 Israeli military and intelligence assessments see Turkey as growing threat
NEIGHBORHOOD GUARD members await the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a 2017 Istanbul ceremony. Posters of Erdogan (right) and modern Turkey’s founder Ataturk seen in background
5 Iran, Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for 'uprising' after UAE-Israel deal
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by