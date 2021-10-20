The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Shaked opposes bill preventing Netanyahu from forming Israeli gov't

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh vowed to support the bill and ensure it passes.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 10:49
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced on Wednesday that she would not vote for Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's bill that would prevent an indicted MK from forming a government.
The bill would apply to those indicted for a crime punishable by a three-year sentence. That would include former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been indicted for bribery.
"The attorney-general cannot decide who will be prime minister," Shaked said.
Joint List head Ayman Odeh responded that his faction could more than make up for Shaked's opposition.
''Shaked has only one vote and we have six," Odeh wrote Sa'ar on Twitter, urging him to bring it to a vote next week.
Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List, gestures as he hands out pamphlets during an election campaign event in Tira last week. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List, gestures as he hands out pamphlets during an election campaign event in Tira last week. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Yamina's Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana responded to Odeh saying he had fingers for voting by saying that he saw what Odeh's hands could do.
He was referring to Odeh shoving MK Itamar Ben-Gvir at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.
Ben-Gvir called the bill shocking and said it violates the premise of innocent until proven guilty.
The bill will not be voted on until after the passage of the state budget.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Ra'am faction have not announced whether they will support the bill.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics ayelet shaked Ayman Odeh
