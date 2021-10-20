Shaked opposes bill preventing Netanyahu from forming Israeli gov't

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced on Wednesday that she would not vote for Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's bill that would prevent an indicted MK from forming a government.

The bill would apply to those indicted for a crime punishable by a three-year sentence. That would include former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been indicted for bribery.

"The attorney-general cannot decide who will be prime minister," Shaked said.

Joint List head Ayman Odeh responded that his faction could more than make up for Shaked's opposition.

''Shaked has only one vote and we have six," Odeh wrote Sa'ar on Twitter, urging him to bring it to a vote next week.

Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List, gestures as he hands out pamphlets during an election campaign event in Tira last week. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Yamina's Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana responded to Odeh saying he had fingers for voting by saying that he saw what Odeh's hands could do.

He was referring to Odeh shoving MK Itamar Ben-Gvir at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.

Ben-Gvir called the bill shocking and said it violates the premise of innocent until proven guilty.

The bill will not be voted on until after the passage of the state budget.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Ra'am faction have not announced whether they will support the bill.