Shaked working toward compromise on immigration reform

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked took a step Wednesday toward extending an ordinance preventing Palestinians and residents of enemy countries from obtaining Israeli citizenship or residency permits by marrying Israelis.

The step was necessary after the controversial Citizenship Law was defeated in the Knesset in July. The new measure must still be passed into law.

A vote on Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman’s stricter immigration bill that was supposed to take place on Wednesday was postponed by a week.

Rothman said that in the week ahead he will negotiate with Shaked and other officials in the coalition in an effort to reach an agreement that would enable Israel to close its borders and protect the Jewish identity and security of the state. He said he was glad the government is engaging in dialogue with the Right on the issue and not only with Meretz and Ra’am (United Arab List).

“The vote fell in July because Ayelet refused to talk to us in the opposition,” Rothman said. “Now there are serious negotiations on how to close the breaches in our borders. It’s my job to prevent the Palestinian Law of Return from being implemented. Because there is a chance, I will wait with my bill.”

Ra’am is demanding changes in the law that would ease family reunification for 2,000 families as a condition for passing the state budget.

MK Mansour Abbas (Ra'am), October 4, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Mansour Abbas’s party also demanded a framework for legalizing construction in Arab towns, and connecting unrecognized Bedouin villages to electricity as conditions for obtaining the party’s four votes. The party denied reports that it is also demanding that Bedouin villages be recognized immediately.