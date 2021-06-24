Shas head Arye Deri calls to boycott chairing Knesset committees

The committees are set to be allocated next week. The opposition is typically given the chairmanship of four or five committees.

The chairmanship of the Knesset Science and Technology Committee was set to be given to Shas . But Deri said his party would reject the offer.

"We should refuse to take the crumbs we are offered by the illegitimate coalition," Deri told his faction. "The government came to power through lies and trickery, and there is no reason we should cooperate with it."

Deri said the coalition could keep the chairmanship of the committees and the opposition will focus on bringing the government down.

