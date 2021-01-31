South African MK Wasserman Lande returning to Knesset

On January 8, Wasserman Lande became the first MK raised in South Africa since Revisionist leader Shmuel Katz. She also followed in the footsteps of former foreign minister and MK Abba Eban, who was born in Cape Town and left for England at age three.

But the day after delivering her maiden speech to the parliament three days later, Wasserman Lande left the Knesset due to the Norwegian Law.

The law allows ministers to quit the Knesset and return if they leave their cabinet posts, which is what former Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay did.

Shefa resigned from the Knesset and his post as Knesset Education Committee chairman in order to run in Monday's Labor primary.

In a Facebook post, Shefa said quitting was the hardest decision among many he has made in recent months but that he hoped to return to the Knesset as part of Labor.