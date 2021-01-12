The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Millionaire forces South African MK out of Knesset after four days

Izhar Shay not quitting was revenge for Blue and White taking Cotler-Wunsh from Telem

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 12, 2021 22:45
BLUE AND White MK Ruth Wasserman Lande. (photo credit: Courtesy)
BLUE AND White MK Ruth Wasserman Lande.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Blue and White lost an MK to the Telem Party of Moshe Ya’alon on Tuesday when former science and technology minister Izhar Shay returned to the Knesset as part of the so-called Norwegian Law and forced out new MK Ruth Wasserman Lande.
Shay, who is a hi-tech multimillionaire, decided to keep his mandate in the Knesset now that he joined Telem and not leave it for Blue and White. Other Blue and White MKs who decided to run with other parties quit the Knesset, including Avi Nissenkorn, Meirav Cohen and Einav Kabla.
Wasserman Lande officially became an MK on Friday at 2 p.m. when Cohen’s resignation took effect, and she officially lost her job at 9 p.m. Tuesday night when Shay returned. In between, she was sworn in on Monday and delivered her maiden address in which she spoke about her Zionism and her teen years in South Africa.
She was the first MK who had made aliyah from South Africa since Shmuel Katz in the first Knesset, and the first one who lived in Capetown since Abba Eban.
A source in Blue and White called Shay’s refusal to be a gentleman and remain in the Knesset “unethical.”
Shay's associates responded that Telem was part of Blue and White in the last election, so he did not steal a mandate away from the party. They said that when MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, who was raised in Montreal, left Telem for Blue and White, no one in Blue and White called it unethical.
Sources close to Shay said Wasserman Lande could have remained in the Knesset had one of Blue and White's ministers decided to quit for her via the Norwegian Law.
"If they really wanted to keep Wasserman Lande in the Knesset, they could have," the source close to Shay said.


Tags Knesset israeli politics Norwegian law Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

As Biden takes office, Israel should refrain from aggravating tension

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by