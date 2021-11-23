The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Supreme Court picks delayed, Gideon Sa'ar announced

Justice Minister Gideon Saar blames other Committee members for inflexibility.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 14:41
The High Court justices are seen at the retiring of Menachem Mazuz. (photo credit: JUDICIARY SPOKESPERSON)
The High Court justices are seen at the retiring of Menachem Mazuz.
(photo credit: JUDICIARY SPOKESPERSON)
The next four appointments to the Supreme Court have been delayed with the nine-member Judicial Selection Committee unable to agree on candidates, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced Tuesday.
Tuesday was supposed to be the committee's meeting day to make the selections, but Sa'ar indicated that the process is so stuck between differing positions that there was not even any reason to meet in-person to try to overcome the gaps. 
By implication and the make-up of the committee, Sa'ar's wrath appeared to be directed in no small part on the panel's three Supreme Court justices, though he did not mention them explicitly.
By October 2023, more than one-third of the 15 justices on the Supreme Court will have been changed over, potentially altering the course of the court toward a more conservative direction given that Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar generally prefers conservative justices over liberal ones.
After canvassing various sources, last week it seemed that some of the leading potential candidates are: Tel Aviv District Court Judge Khaled Kabub, Jerusalem District Court Judge Gila Canfy-Steinitz (wife of former minister and Likud MK Yuval Steinitz), Tel Aviv District Court Judge Ruth Ronen and an as yet undecided additional conservative candidate.
Gideon Sa'ar (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Gideon Sa'ar (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
With Kabub and Ronen being viewed as the liberal picks, and Canfy-Steinitz as a conservative, there is an increasing chance that the remaining likely conservative pick would be a private-sector defense lawyer.
The powerful Judicial Selection Committee, chaired by Sa'ar, has been meeting since August and was expected to replace four justices in this round and another two in a later round by October 2023.
There are already two gaping holes that need to be filled following the retirement of Justices Hanan Melcer and Menachem Mazuz this past April.
These spots could not be replaced amidst the freezing of all appointments under the prior government of the Likud's Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White's Benny Gantz.
In April 2022, Neal Hendel and George Karra retire and the hope from the committee has been to appoint their replacements now along with the other two slots as part of a four-slot grand bargain between the liberal and conservative camps.
It is also possible that only the already-retired justices will be replaced now – with one liberal and one conservative – and that Hendel and Karra will be replaced closer to their retirement.
Despite the delay, there was still optimism that a deal will eventually be reached.
By October 2023, Chief Justice Esther Hayut and Anat Baron will also have retired, but their replacements are not currently under discussion.
In late October, interviews for the list of 24 candidates started.
Besides Sa'ar, the committee also includes: Hayut, Justice Yitzhak Amit, Justice Uzi Vogelman, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Labor MK Efrat Riten, Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rotman and Israel Bar Association representatives Muhammad Naamana and Ilana Sakar.


Tags Supreme Court Politics gideon sa'ar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Eli Kay was a role model for olim to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

Palestinians fear ‘civil war’ amid growing anarchy

Masked Palestinians hold their guns during the funeral of Palestinian police officer Tayseer Issa, who died overnight during a shootout with Israeli security forces, in the West Bank city of Jenin
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by