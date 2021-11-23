Supreme Court picks delayed, Gideon Sa'ar announced

The next four appointments to the Supreme Court have been delayed with the nine-member Judicial Selection Committee unable to agree on candidates, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced Tuesday.

Tuesday was supposed to be the committee's meeting day to make the selections, but Sa'ar indicated that the process is so stuck between differing positions that there was not even any reason to meet in-person to try to overcome the gaps.

By implication and the make-up of the committee, Sa'ar's wrath appeared to be directed in no small part on the panel's three Supreme Court justices, though he did not mention them explicitly.

By October 2023, more than one-third of the 15 justices on the Supreme Court will have been changed over, potentially altering the course of the court toward a more conservative direction given that Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar generally prefers conservative justices over liberal ones.

After canvassing various sources, last week it seemed that some of the leading potential candidates are: Tel Aviv District Court Judge Khaled Kabub, Jerusalem District Court Judge Gila Canfy-Steinitz (wife of former minister and Likud MK Yuval Steinitz), Tel Aviv District Court Judge Ruth Ronen and an as yet undecided additional conservative candidate.

Gideon Sa'ar (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

With Kabub and Ronen being viewed as the liberal picks, and Canfy-Steinitz as a conservative, there is an increasing chance that the remaining likely conservative pick would be a private-sector defense lawyer.

The powerful Judicial Selection Committee, chaired by Sa'ar, has been meeting since August and was expected to replace four justices in this round and another two in a later round by October 2023.

There are already two gaping holes that need to be filled following the retirement of Justices Hanan Melcer and Menachem Mazuz this past April.

These spots could not be replaced amidst the freezing of all appointments under the prior government of the Likud's Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White's Benny Gantz.

In April 2022, Neal Hendel and George Karra retire and the hope from the committee has been to appoint their replacements now along with the other two slots as part of a four-slot grand bargain between the liberal and conservative camps.

It is also possible that only the already-retired justices will be replaced now – with one liberal and one conservative – and that Hendel and Karra will be replaced closer to their retirement.

Despite the delay, there was still optimism that a deal will eventually be reached.

By October 2023, Chief Justice Esther Hayut and Anat Baron will also have retired, but their replacements are not currently under discussion.

In late October, interviews for the list of 24 candidates started.

Besides Sa'ar, the committee also includes: Hayut, Justice Yitzhak Amit, Justice Uzi Vogelman, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Labor MK Efrat Riten, Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rotman and Israel Bar Association representatives Muhammad Naamana and Ilana Sakar.