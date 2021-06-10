The haredi parties' impact on Israel's religious life under Netanyahu

During a cabinet meeting of government ministers, a resolution was passed indefinitely suspending the Western Wall agreement for egalitarian prayer access at the holy site, a deal which had been held up as a new dawn for religious pluralism in Israel.

At the same meeting, the cabinet approved for passage to the Knesset draft legislation which would have granted the Chief Rabbinate a total monopoly over conversion in Israel and would have revoked all legal rights previously obtained through the High Court of Justice for converts who converted through independent Orthodox and non-Orthodox rabbinical courts.

Both these decisions came about due to the raw political power of the ultra-Orthodox political parties Shas and United Torah Judaism, their desire to maintain control over religious life in the Jewish state, and the pressure they exerted on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bow to their demands on these issues.

The decisions taken on that day were just two examples of the heavy influence the ultra-Orthodox parties have wielded over matters of religion and state under Netanyahu’s tenure as prime minister in general, and since the advent of the 34th government in particular.

On civil marriage and conversion, commerce and public transport on Shabbat, and even who is permitted to use state owned mikvot funded by the tax payer, Shas and UTJ sought to either further entrench their control over religious life in Israel or at the bare minimum perpetuate the 73-year old status quo on religion and state affairs.

This desire to preserve control over the status quo, which originally pertained to Shabbat, kashrut, personal status issues such as marriage and conversion, and education but has since been extended beyond, is demonstrated by the conditions demanded by Shas and UTJ’s in the coalition agreements they have signed with Netanyahu.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Firstly, every coalition agreement these parties have ever signed with Netanyahu has included a standard clause giving them a veto over status quo issues, license which was frequently extended to the Western Wall, divorce recalcitrance and mikveh access.

And the coalition agreements have also been used to advance specific agendas on religious life, for example the 2015 agreement between UTJ and Likud which stated explicitly that a government resolution decentralizing control over Jewish conversions from the Chief Rabbinate to municipal chief rabbis must be repealed, which it duly was.

During the course of the 34th and 35th governments, Shas and UTJ worked hard to avert the erosion of the status quo and to extend Orthodox control over religious life.

So in July 2016, UTJ legislation was passed by the Knesset allowing local rabbinates to ban the Reform and Conservative movements from using state-run mikvas for their conversion ceremonies.

In January 2018, the Knesset approved the so called mini-markets law at the behest of the ultra-Orthodox parties which gave the interior minister, Shas leader Arye Deri, the right to veto municipal bylaws increasing commercial activity on Shabbat.

Deri subsequently used this legislation to stymie bylaws passed by Modi’in, Holon, Givatayim and Herzliya that would have allowed larger numbers of businesses to open on Shabbat.

More recently, the Interior Ministry under Deri’s guidance thwarted efforts last year to allow civil marriage in Israel in a restricted format during the COVID-19 crisis, a step which was sought due to the fact that civil marriage abroad was impossible due to international travel restrictions brought on by the global pandemic.

Indeed, at the beginning of this year, when some Israeli couples married in online civil marriages through the US state of Utah to get around their inability to marry abroad, Deri ordered the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry to suspend recognition of such marriages until the matter could be “thoroughly examined.”

And during the course of both the 34th and 35th governments, UTJ and Shas vetoed and voted down each and every piece of legislation allowing for civil marriage in Israel and public transportation on Shabbat.

On conversion, reversing the 2014 government resolution on decentralizing the conversion system was a big victory for UTJ and Shas and one which they had promised their voters.

But they did however suffer two heavy setbacks on conversion issues due to court rulings in 2016 and then again in March this year, which they were unable to reverse due to opposition by Yisrael Beytenu during the 34th government, and that of Blue and White during the 35th government.

UTJ’s leadership vowed to circumvent the 2021 ruling in particular which granted Reform and Conservative converts in Israel the right to citizenship, the same case which Shas had sought to preemptively circumvent back in 2017 which caused the crisis with Diaspora Jewry.

In fact, UTJ made the passage of legislation which would annul that right a condition of joining a new government after the March 2021 election, although with their pending exclusion from the putative new coalition that goal would appear to be stymied for now.

Over the last six years, Shas and UTJ have worked diligently to buttress the status quo, maintain their control over the levers of religious authority, and preserve the Orthodox monopoly over Jewish life in the Jewish state.

As UTJ MK Yakov Asher told The Jerusalem Post, “We feel that we are the gatekeepers… We are protecting the identity of this state. The country can’t be Jewish if there aren’t any Jewish features of the state.”

But public opinion has shifted dramatically since the status quo agreement between David Ben-Gurion and Agudat Yisrael were established back in 1947.

Religious pluralism, be it at the Western Wall or anywhere else, has the support of two thirds of Israelis, with even lager majorities for civil marriage, public transport on Shabbat, and other reforms to religious life in Israel.

The major parties of the new government which is expected to be formed on Sunday have indicated that they are now ready to move forward in making some of these changes, specifically on conversion, legislative reform to the kashrut supervision market, and other issues besides.

The path to these reforms will not be easy, with parties such as Yamina and New Hope looking over their shoulders to the ultra-Orthodox parties in fear of upsetting them too greatly and endangering future political cooperation, as happened in the 33rd government when reforms proposed by Yesh Atid foundered for this reason.

But with Shas and UTJ in opposition for the time being, the prospects for amending, at least in part, the decades old status quo on religion and state might be higher than they have been for many years.

On June 25, 2017, the politics of Judaism in the Jewish state went into nuclear meltdown as two explosive decisions were taken by the 34th government of Israel on the same day.