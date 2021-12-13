The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Tour guides stage protest outside Ben-Gurion airport

Liberman clarified his statement during Sunday's cabinet meeting that tour guides and travel agents should "find other work." 

By ZACHY HENNESSEY, GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2021 14:39
Independent business owners and workers from the tourism sector protest, calling for financial support from the Israeli government, outside the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 13, 2021 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Independent business owners and workers from the tourism sector protest, calling for financial support from the Israeli government, outside the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 13, 2021
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israeli tour guides around the country organized in protest in response to the government’s commitment to severely limit international travel by extending mandatory quarantine for returning travelers and updating the list of countries that are “red” (meaning that they have a high number of COVID cases) on a daily basis. These measures are being taken in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant in Israel.
Travelers returning or arriving from red countries, as designated by the Health Ministry, would be required to self-quarantine for a week once they enter the country, in order to minimize the potential spread of infection.
Members of the tourism industry gathered at Ben-Gurion airport on Monday, to rally against the government’s decision, which they claim will severely stifle their livelihood. In a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman stated: “As for travel agents and tour guides, it should be said: Start changing professions.”
Liberman clarified his statement during Sunday's cabinet meeting that tour guides and travel agents should "find other work." 
"My wording could have been more successful, but the numbers are undeniable," Liberman told his Yisrael Beytenu faction. 
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman defends the budget in a Knesset address. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman defends the budget in a Knesset address. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The gathered crowd occupied the road to Terminal 3, impeding traffic and causing logistical issues for travelers, who had to walk to the terminal on foot through throngs of protestors.
Participants in the protest demanded that air travel be reopened; if not, at the very least members of the tourism industry need compensation. Said one tour guide in a statement to Walla: “I have a profession, I want to work in it and I can work in it - but the government has decided that it be shut down.” He further expressed his frustration, suggesting that his industry has been overlooked in regards to financial aid in the face of the pandemic: “Compensation is paid to everyone [else]; inbound tourism is forgotten.”
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman revealed on Monday that he is working with his ministry on a compensation package for workers in the tourism industry.
Liberman detailed figures indicating a dramatic drop in tourism in Israel since before the coronavirus. He said in the year ahead Israel will go nowhere near the 4.5 million tourists who came ahead of COVID-19. 


Tags Avigdor Liberman Tourism protests economy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-US relationship too important for partisan lines - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

US Iran strategy needs Reagan's spirit

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Amir Elichai

By 2030, tech will redefine the way we manage emergency response - opinion

 By AMIR ELICHAI
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by