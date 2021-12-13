Tour guides stage protest outside Ben-Gurion airport

Israeli tour guides around the country organized in protest in response to the government’s commitment to severely limit international travel by extending mandatory quarantine for returning travelers and updating the list of countries that are “red” (meaning that they have a high number of COVID cases) on a daily basis. These measures are being taken in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant in Israel.

Travelers returning or arriving from red countries, as designated by the Health Ministry, would be required to self-quarantine for a week once they enter the country, in order to minimize the potential spread of infection.

Members of the tourism industry gathered at Ben-Gurion airport on Monday, to rally against the government’s decision, which they claim will severely stifle their livelihood. In a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman stated: “As for travel agents and tour guides, it should be said: Start changing professions.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Liberman clarified his statement during Sunday's cabinet meeting that tour guides and travel agents should "find other work."

"My wording could have been more successful, but the numbers are undeniable," Liberman told his Yisrael Beytenu faction.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman defends the budget in a Knesset address. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The gathered crowd occupied the road to Terminal 3, impeding traffic and causing logistical issues for travelers, who had to walk to the terminal on foot through throngs of protestors.

Participants in the protest demanded that air travel be reopened; if not, at the very least members of the tourism industry need compensation. Said one tour guide in a statement to Walla: “I have a profession, I want to work in it and I can work in it - but the government has decided that it be shut down.” He further expressed his frustration, suggesting that his industry has been overlooked in regards to financial aid in the face of the pandemic: “Compensation is paid to everyone [else]; inbound tourism is forgotten.”

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman revealed on Monday that he is working with his ministry on a compensation package for workers in the tourism industry.

Liberman detailed figures indicating a dramatic drop in tourism in Israel since before the coronavirus. He said in the year ahead Israel will go nowhere near the 4.5 million tourists who came ahead of COVID-19.