Ultra-Orthodox call for incitement investigations against Liberman

‘Bibi and the ultra-Orthodox on a wheelbarrow to the garbage dump’ Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said in an interview on Friday.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 14, 2021 15:13
Vitriolic comments made by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman on Friday about the ultra-Orthodox continued to arouse indignation on Sunday with public figures from across the political spectrum weighing in against him, including calls for an investigation against him for incitement.
Speaking on the “Ofira and Berko” Channel 12 show on Friday, Liberman was asked about various political scenarios after the upcoming election, specifically if he would join a government with the ultra-Orthodox parties if it meant toppling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 
Liberman interjected “The ultra-Orthodox and Bibi together on a wheelbarrow to the garbage dump.”
The leaders of the United Torah Judaism party said in response that Liberman was losing his mind, but he was also criticized by left-wing, secular figures as well.
“His [Liberman’s] despair in his fight against Netanyahu is making him say things like this, but we ultra-Orthodox have for a long time treated him like someone who has lost his mind,” said UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni. 
“I expect the law enforcement agencies to deal with this antisemitic comment,” he added. 
Housing and Construction Minister and senior UTJ leader Yaakov Litzman said that the “desire for hatred and incitement which drives Yvette [Liberman] is causing him to go off the rails to a dialogue of the sewers,” adding that it was “embarrassing and arouses sympathy,” although similarly to Gafni called on the Attorney General to investigate the Yisrael Beytenu leader for incitement. 
Liberman accused the ultra-Orthodox leaders in response of shedding “crocodile tears” and hypocrisy, pointing to a recent video issued by UTJ comparing non-Orthodox Jews to dogs 
Liberman said that the ultra-Orthodox leaders did not criticize that video or comments by UTJ Yitzhak Pindrus calling converts through the IDF’s conversion program “shiksas,” a disparaging term for a non-Jewish woman, and neither did the prime minister.
“The behavior of the ultra-Orthodox representatives in the Knesset Finance Committee, in the Housing and Construction Ministry, and in the [Transport Ministry]s Exceptions Committee is the disgraceful behavior of ‘macherim’ [politicos] who arrange everything for their sector in return for a voting slip and together ignore the rest of the public which carries them on its back,” fumed Liberman. 
Several left-wing figures, including Labor leader Merav Michaeli, former Meretz leader Zahava Galon and others, criticized Liberman but accused his critics of failing to speak out against Liberman’s attacks against the Arab community in years past. 
“Are you outraged by the Liberman’s filth against the ultra-Orthodox?” asked Galon. “It’s shame you weren’t outraged by his racism to his previous enemy when he advanced the nation state law and proposed to transfer the Arab triangle to the Palestinian Authority in order to revoke the right to vote of Arabs, and when he conducted a death penalty campaign,” she said. 
Executive Director of the left-wing, secularist New Israel Fund in Israel Mickey Gitzin said that “someone who lives on hate, once for the Arabs and now the ultra-Orthodox, is someone who preaches hate. 
Said Gitzin “The ultra-Orthodox lived with him in peace as long as he only dealt with the Arabs… Incitement against entire sectors is disgusting when it’s against the ultra-Orthodox, Arabs, left-wingers, or Reform.”


Tags Avigdor Liberman Yisrael Beyteinu orthodox jews Israel Elections Israel Elections 2021
