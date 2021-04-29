What will the cabinet of an anti-Netanyahu government look like?

Bennett and Lapid have already had intense discussions about portfolios in the government they are working on forming.

The main demand of Bennett has been that key ideological portfolios be given to ministers of Yamina and Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party.

Lapid has demanded that several ministries that have been built over the years will be deemed no longer necessary.

Very little has been leaked about portfolios, including to top figures in some of the parties. Nevertheless, it is still possible to provide educated guesses about which portfolio will go to whom in the government that is expected to have 24 ministers, including the prime minister.

Prime Minister: Naftali Bennett (Yamina)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Alternate Prime Minister/Foreign Minister: Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid)

Defense Minister: Benny Gantz (Blue and White)

Finance Minister: Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu)

Justice Minister: Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope)

Education Minister: Yifat Shasha-Biton (Education)

Interior Minister: Ayelet Shaked (Yamina)

Health Minister: Merav Michaeli (Labor)

Environmental Protection Minister: Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz)

Public Security Minister: Orna Barbivai (Yesh Atid)

Economy Minister: Omer Bar-Lev (Labor)

Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister: Tamar Zandberg (Meretz)

Transportation Minister: Karin Elharar (Yesh Atid)

Construction and Housing Minister: Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid)

Tourism Minister: Yoaz Hendel (New Hope)

Religious Affairs Minister: Matan Kahana (Yamina)

Culture and Sports Minister: Chili Tropper (Blue and White)

Immigrant Absorption Minister: Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu)

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister: Alon Schuster (Blue and White)

Minister of Negev and Galilee Development and Social Equity: Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid)

Energy Minister: Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid)

Science and Technology Minister: Yoel Razbozov (Yesh Atid)

Jerusalem Affairs Minister, Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset: Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope)

Communications Minister: Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu)

Knesset Speaker: Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid)

Knesset Finance Committee chairman: Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid)

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman: Yair Golan (Meretz)

Diaspora Affairs, Strategic Affairs, Regional Cooperation, Intelligence Services, Community Development, Community Affairs, Cyber, Higher Education and Water: Dismantled