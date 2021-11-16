The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

When leaks harm prosecution of Netanyahu - analysis

Even if leaks are bad in general, there is some history and basis for leaks to the media to prevent the most powerful authorities of a nation from covering up their allegedly illegal activities.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 19:34

Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 20:00
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, November15, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, November15, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Leaks from criminal investigations to the media are always illegal.
Yet, as of Tuesday, leaks against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding his public corruption trial might not only be illegal, but they might be causing real harm to the prosecution.
How did we get here?
Rewinding, there was some sense that when Netanyahu was still the prime minister and his close associates had potential influence over the state prosecution and police, and that leaking to the media might be a way for police to make sure the case would go to trial.
Even if leaks are bad in general, there is some history and basis for leaks to the media to prevent the most powerful authorities of a nation from covering up their allegedly illegal activities.
Put simply, if you make enough noise, a cover-up becomes hard if not impossible.
That was how The Washington Post famously beat former US president Richard Nixon’s attempts to cover up his illegal activities against his political opponents.
If you do not, then sometimes bad people with power can make their bad acts disappear.
Even then, the leaks against Netanyahu probably continued for far too long and in too high a volume (by November 2020 there had already been well over 100 separate leaks).
Also, many of them did not contribute to proving the charges and were just designed to be politically embarrassing to Netanyahu.
Many of the leaks happened after Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit had already filed an indictment against the prime minister in January 2020.
Benjamin Netanyahu attends a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on November 3, 2021 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Benjamin Netanyahu attends a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on November 3, 2021 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
What was the purpose of the leaks then?
Maybe one could argue that because there were concerns that Netanyahu would use the coronavirus crisis to indefinitely delay his trial, more noise was needed to make sure this did not happen.
But after a two-month delay from March 2020 to May 2020, Netanyahu’s trial proceeded.
What was the purpose of the many leaks after that date?
By April of this year, witnesses were being called. The real meat of the trial before a three-judge panel was moving forward, if not at light speed, at a steady pace.
By mid-June of this year, Netanyahu was no longer even the prime minister.
How is anyone justifying leaks of criminal investigations to the media – and before defense lawyers even view the evidence – at this point?
The judges were horrified on Tuesday and clearly felt personally wronged as the leaks could lead to questioning the fairness of the trial itself.
Deputy State Attorney Liat Ben Ari claimed to be equally horrified.
Her message seemed to be that the new evidence was not necessary to win any of the three cases against Netanyahu and had put the prosecution in an unwinnable predicament: ignore new evidence or produce it at an awful time, which would smack of politicizing the process.
Maybe the judges would have delayed Hefetz’s testimony anyway simply because of the new evidence.
But sitting in court on Tuesday, it seemed that if there had been no leak to the media, the judges might have forced the defense to take the hit, since there was no obvious connection between the new evidence and Hefetz’s testimony.
In contrast, the leak seemed to anger them and the defense so much that it seemed granting the postponement was a way to draw some blood from the leakers.
This leak and any future new leaks mid-trial could anger the judges further and potentially turn them against the prosecution, who the court harshly rebuked (despite denials that they did any of the leaking).
Whoever is leaking at this late date is no longer helping speak truth to power and may very well be harming the prosecution’s case against Netanyahu.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Trial leak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The couple arrested in Turkey must be released - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

IAI's Scorpius system
4

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by