The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

With no time to set up online voting, Israel faces costly COVID-19 elections

Should the country face elections in November, it’s possible the economy will lose two work days, not just one.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 10, 2020 19:20
Election campaign posters outside a voting station in Karnei Shomron, in the West Bank, during the Knesset Elections, on March 2, 2020. (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
Election campaign posters outside a voting station in Karnei Shomron, in the West Bank, during the Knesset Elections, on March 2, 2020.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
Israel will face November elections unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz agree on a budget before August 24, or agree to push back the deadline. What will such elections look like? How much will they cost? 
With no time to set up an online voting system if the August deadline isn’t met, Israel faces costlier elections than ever before because of COVID-19, an old elections hand told The Jerusalem Post.
“They will need more voting stations and to hire more workers than usual,” he said, noting that “this could be the first election to take two days.”
This is because people will have to vote in small groups and maintain social distancing to curb the risk of being infected with the novel coronavirus. It will also cost money to ensure all voting stations have masks and disinfectant materials on hand.   
Israeli elections normally take one day, costing the economy roughly NIS 3.8 billion. Citizens are exempt from work, so production is nearly halted and few deals are struck. 
Until now, Israelis used the day for leisure or family events, spending roughly NIS 970 million in stores and shopping centers after voting and consuming NIS 1.1 billion worth of goods and services via credit cards. 
Due to COVID-19 health concerns and the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, however, it is unlikely such sums will be spent now should elections be held. 
A Finance Ministry source speaking with the Post on condition of anonymity said that “there is no such decision, so we’re not there yet.” 
The source stressed that the ministry has its hands full with ongoing work, and that other than the NIS 500 million usually earmarked for the Elections Committee, nothing much can be known at this time. 
During the March elections the committee erected 11,000 voting stations and needed a 19.8% increase in budget to pay election workers as incentive to work when others get time off.
It’s unclear if the current high unemployment rate will mean people will seek work on that day – meaning further increases will not be needed – or if people will be scared of possible infection and decline the chance to supplement their income, meaning more pay might be needed to get workers. Israel is currently a 'Red State' with high infection rates.  
In response to questions from the Post, the Elections Committee's spokesperson said that “discussions will be held” in the near future about “the many issues holding elections would involve.”  
Should elections be held, their cost will include roughly NIS 30 million for MKs who will face primary elections in their parties and NIS 230 million for all parties currently in the Knesset. 
“Israel is most likely the most generous country in the developed world when it comes to the public funding it provides to political parties,” Dr. Assaf Shapira of the Israel Democracy Institute told the Post. 
Head of the Political Reform Program, he added that parties in Israel rely almost exclusively on public funding. Only 3% of the funding came from private donations in 2015. 
“This is an unnecessary waste of public funds,” he said. 
Israel spent roughly NIS 10 billion on the three election rounds held so far, including direct expenses such as funding parties and the Elections Committee, as well as losses incurred because of the “lost” day of labor to the economy as a whole. 
With this amount of money, it would have been possible to build five state-of-the-art hospitals across the country or finance the construction of a quarter of a train service to Eilat, Ynet reported in December.
If the country holds elections in November, even more money will be added to that calculation. 


Tags Elections Elections 2020 Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The National Library of Israel: Victim of COVID-19, elections, budget war By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Netanyahu vs. Gantz: A budget battle that has nothing to do with economics By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Shimon Samuels The 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the Gulf War: A Cuban perspective By SHIMON SAMUELS
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by