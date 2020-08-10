With no time to set up online voting, Israel faces costly COVID-19 elections

Israel will face November elections unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz agree on a budget before August 24, or agree to push back the deadline. What will such elections look like? How much will they cost? With no time to set up an online voting system if the August deadline isn’t met, Israel faces costlier elections than ever before because of COVID-19, an old elections hand told The Jerusalem Post. election to take two days.” This is because people will have to vote in small groups and maintain social distancing to curb the risk of being infected with the novel coronavirus. It will also cost money to ensure all voting stations have masks and disinfectant materials on hand. Israeli elections normally take one day, costing the economy roughly NIS 3.8 billion. Citizens are exempt from work, so production is nearly halted and few deals are struck. Until now, Israelis used the day for leisure or family events, spending roughly NIS 970 million in stores and shopping centers after voting and consuming NIS 1.1 billion worth of goods and services via credit cards. Due to COVID-19 health concerns and the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, however, it is unlikely such sums will be spent now should elections be held. A Finance Ministry source speaking with the Post on condition of anonymity said that “there is no such decision, so we’re not there yet.” The source stressed that the ministry has its hands full with ongoing work, and that other than the NIS 500 million usually earmarked for the Elections Committee, nothing much can be known at this time. During the March elections the committee erected 11,000 voting stations and needed a 19.8% increase in budget to pay election workers as incentive to work when others get time off. It’s unclear if the current high unemployment rate will mean people will seek work on that day – meaning further increases will not be needed – or if people will be scared of possible infection and decline the chance to supplement their income, meaning more pay might be needed to get workers. Israel is currently a 'Red State' with high infection rates. In response to questions from the Post, the Elections Committee's spokesperson said that “discussions will be held” in the near future about “the many issues holding elections would involve.” Should elections be held, their cost will include roughly NIS 30 million for MKs who will face primary elections in their parties and NIS 230 million for all parties currently in the Knesset. “Israel is most likely the most generous country in the developed world when it comes to the public funding it provides to political parties,” Dr. Assaf Shapira of the Israel Democracy Institute told the Post. Head of the Political Reform Program, he added that parties in Israel rely almost exclusively on public funding. Only 3% of the funding came from private donations in 2015. “This is an unnecessary waste of public funds,” he said. Israel spent roughly NIS 10 billion on the three election rounds held so far, including direct expenses such as funding parties and the Elections Committee, as well as losses incurred because of the “lost” day of labor to the economy as a whole. With this amount of money, it would have been possible to build five state-of-the-art hospitals across the country or finance the construction of a quarter of a train service to Eilat, Ynet reported in December. If the country holds elections in November, even more money will be added to that calculation.“They will need more voting stations and to hire more workers than usual,” he said, noting that “this could be the first