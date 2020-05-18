The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Yair Lapid vows to unite diverse opposition

New government's first bill would bring Diaspora advocates to Knesset, set to pass Wednesday

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 18, 2020 17:11
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid participates in a discussion on the government formation bill, April 2020. (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid participates in a discussion on the government formation bill, April 2020.
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, who is set to formally become opposition leader as early as Monday, vowed to bring together the very different parties in the opposition to fight the new government.
Responding to a question from The Jerusalem Post at a meeting of the Yesh Atid-Telem faction in the Knesset, Lapid said he was ready for the challenge.
“The opposition is complex,” Lapid said. “It includes those who would make a better government than the current one. But I admit that it will not always be easy to get to work together: The Joint List, Meretz, Yisrael Beytenu, Yamina. It will be my job to mediate between all these parts in order to ensure that there will be someone who represents Israel, not just those who sought political patronage positions.”
Lapid said he looked forward to restoring his political partnership with Yamina head Naftali Bennett. They formed what they called a brotherly bond when they were freshman lawmakers and ministers in 2013, but from 2015 until Sunday, Lapid was in the opposition while Bennett was in or supported the government.
“Bennett is my friend, regardless of his political positions,” Lapid said. “We worked well in the coalition together and I see no reason why we cannot serve well in the opposition together.”  
Lapid expressed outrage that the first bill that the coalition intends to pass in the Knesset is the so-called Norwegian law, which would allow up to five ministers from each party to quit the Knesset and be replaced by the next candidates on the party list.
“The Norwegian Law means more political patronage positions, dozens more for the most bloated and wasteful coalition in the history of Israel,” he said. 
Sources in Blue and White responded that Lapid backed the Norwegian Law many times in the past, saying that it was needed to strengthen the Knesset.
The new head of the Knesset House Committee, Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzburg, said on Monday that the bill would be brought to a preliminary reading in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.
The goal of Blue and White is to pass it into law by the beginning of June, in order to give the party more MKs to work in the Knesset. Out of the 15 Blue and White MKs, 12 are ministers and three are chairmen of key Knesset committees.
Among the candidates who would enter the Knesset when the law passes are two advocates for Diaspora Jewry, Tehila Friedman and Michal Cotler-Wunsh.


Tags Yair Lapid yesh atid israeli politics Opposition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's largest-ever government: Over the top, excessive and indulgent By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak The farce and failure of Netanyahu’s latest antics – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Gershon Baskin The next generation of peace advocates face an even more difficult task By GERSHON BASKIN
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. The message of Lag Ba'omer is that we can recreate the world anew By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by