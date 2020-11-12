Poll: Israelis moved to the Right after US election

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, Naftali Bennett’s Yamina and the Right as a whole gained support following last week’s US election, according to a Panels Research poll taken for The Jerusalem Post and Maariv on Thursday.The poll of 540 respondents, representing a statistical sample of the adult Israeli population, found that if elections were held now, Likud would win 30 seats, Yamina 23 seats and the Right without Yisrael Beytenu 70 seats. By contrast, a survey by the same pollster on October 29 predicted 28 seats for Likud, 21 for Yamina and 66 for the Right without Avigdor Liberman’s party.The poll could be seen as a sign that Israelis have become more conservative due to concerns about President-elect Joe Biden, following his victory over President Donald Trump.The poll predicted 17 mandates for Yesh Atid-Telem, 11 for the Joint List, nine each for Blue and White and Shas, eight each for Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism and five seats for Meretz. The four seats gained by Likud and Yamina over the past two weeks came from Blue and White, the Joint List, Yisrael Beytenu and Meretz.The percentage of voters who identified as undecided fell from 26% in the poll two weeks ago to 22% in the current survey.Asked whether the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis would impact how they vote, 74% of Yesh Atid-Telem voters, 64% of those who intend to cast ballots for Yamina and 56% of Likud voters answered affirmatively.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The poll had a margin of error of 4.4%.