The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion

Above the Fold: This secretary of state has decided to carry on as usual.

By MICAH HALPERN  
MAY 12, 2020 23:09
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
One way to evaluate the success of a United States secretary of state is to calculate the number of miles logged and days on the road. Much like a fundraiser or someone in sales, the secretary of state hits the road to properly sell the United States and represent its interests around the world.
As nice as his Foggy Bottom office is, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo needs to travel and he needs to press the flesh. So what’s a secretary of state supposed to do in the age of COVID-19? How is he supposed to carry out the traditional duties of his office when shaking hands is verboten and travel is, at best discouraged, and more often prohibited?
This secretary of state has decided to carry on as usual. He is proceeding to ply his trade as if coronavirus is not the life-altering pandemic we all know it to be. And that’s how Mike Pompeo comes to be in Jerusalem for a whirlwind visit. Every visit he makes is whirlwind. In that respect, this visit is no different than any of his pre-corona trips to Israel or anywhere else.
According to State Department Press Secretary Morgan Ortagus, the meeting with Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz is to “discuss US and Israeli efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as regional security issues related to Iran’s malign influence.” 
They’re not publicizing it, but it is inevitable that they also speak about Prime Minister Netanyahu’s intention to annex the West Bank and President Trump’s previous public endorsement of the annexation.
But why? Why make the trip?
Netanyahu and Trump have an excellent and warm relationship. They speak frequently and enjoy speaking with one another. Trump takes Netanyahu’s calls. There is almost no need for the secretary of state who would normally function as an intermediary between Israel and the US president to step in now. 
The customary chain of command goes like this: When the president of the United States and his team have a message for Israel, the message is sent to the secretary of state, who then either informs the prime minister of the message or asks the US ambassador to Israel to pass on the message.
That’s the customary chain. But that model is broken between Trump and Netanyahu.    
This US president and this Israeli prime minister pick up the phone and talk. And that’s what should be happening now – especially now.
In the heat of the coronavirus pandemic, given the risks of the contagion, given the size of the secretary’s team, given the criteria we are all being asked to follow, and given the reason for the visit, it all seems excessive.
WITH THIS visit, Mike Pompeo will violate a rule that every Israeli – and every person aching to visit Israel – knows. If you travel to Israel you go into quarantine for 14 days. Period, end of discussion. Or so we thought.
So what if the US State Department has explained that the team and the secretary will be following specific protocols and preserving the six-foot social-distancing policy, or the “bubble of six feet or more” as they put it?
So what if they get off their plane, have their meeting and get back on the plane? So what if they follow CDC protocols? So what if people on Pompeo’s plane will be regularly tested and screened before boarding and while on the plane, and that anyone coming near the team with be screened for COVID-19? So what?
We all know that everyone is at risk, and that no one is safe no matter how stringent one is with protocols and precautions.
How often has Netanyahu been tested and even quarantined because members of his inner sanctum have tested positive? Now a personal valet of the US president has tested positive, and the spokeswoman for Vice President Pence who, ironically, is also the spokesperson for the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, has also tested positive.
Rules are rules and they are there for everyone to follow.
This smacks of a double standard. This visit tells us that rules are there for everyone except for powerful leaders. Just like over the Passover lockdown when, almost across the board – in Israel and in the United States – political leaders had visits from their children while it was forbidden to everyone else.
What’s really going on here is something else. The White House would not be putting the secretary of state and his team and Israeli leadership at risk if they needed only to speak about the pandemic. We can only conclude that there is an important message to be delivered, a message that cannot be trusted to Zoom or Skype or WhatsApp.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is traveling and violating Israeli protocols and US protocols and putting himself and his team at risk in order to deliver a message that is probably about the annexation.
I would venture to say that the message is an extension of an earlier message sent after Israel declared its intention to annex and the White House agreed, but then asked Israel to slow that process down. Pompeo will probably say that the White House agrees with annexation but that this is a tumultuous time.
Whether I am correct on the messaging or not, there is no doubt that the reason for the visit is the delivery of a personal message. And like hand-shaking and travel, that is the role of a secretary of state.
The author is a political commentator who hosts the TV show Thinking Out Loud on JBS TV. Follow him on Twitter @MicahHalpern.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu US Israel Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit comes at historic time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Efraim Inbar The coalition government has a unique opportunity to expand Jerusalem By EFRAIM INBAR
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Father of fallen IDF soldier: I have nothing, he was my whole world
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
3 Head of Chief Rabbinate kashrut to be indicted for bribery
THE BUILDING of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
4 Massive crowds gather in Mea Shearim for Lag Ba'omer bonfires - watch
Bnei Brak residents gather around a bonfire, singing songs in honor of the sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, May 2, 2018.
5 Why the Iran-US standoff is going to get worse - analysis
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by