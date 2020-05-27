The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Power of Together: Community Ties that Bind in Times of Need

Jewish National Fund-USA has been providing financial, emotional, and practical support through its Western Galilee Now tourist association to an area of Israel that has been hard-hit by COVID-19.

By JOSHUA WOOLF  
MAY 27, 2020 13:51
Jewelry maker Hedva Klein talks about her creations on JNF-USA’s Online Mitzvah Marketplace (photo credit: JNF-USA)
Jewelry maker Hedva Klein talks about her creations on JNF-USA’s Online Mitzvah Marketplace
(photo credit: JNF-USA)
The world as we know it has changed. The results of the governmentally enforced shutdowns of much of the world’s economies - and the ongoing and long-term effects that it will undoubtedly have – are only starting to become clearer. However, there are many whose livelihoods need help now.
For Israelis working in the tourism industry, the onset of the coronavirus came at a bad time. The months of March and April, when the cold and wet winter months begin to change into the warmer and greener spring signal the beginning of the high season. In the Western Galilee, tourism alone accounts for 40 percent of the local economy. While the enforced shutdown has affected everyone, it has really hit tour guides, tour operators, small businesses, and hoteliers who have had months’ worth of advanced bookings cancelled in the blink of an eye.
To help mitigate the worst economic effects, Jewish National Fund-USA and its partner Western Galilee Now (WGN), a grassroots tourist association headquartered at Jewish National Fund-USA’s Akko Tourist Information Center, swept into action, and launched the Online Mitzvah Marketplace. Just like a home shopping network, the initiative showcases local artisans, winemakers, chefs, and other members of WGN who pitch their products to US consumers. “We invited different vendors to our headquarters and made a small studio and filmed a number of shows before Israel went into lockdown,” said WGN Director Michal Shiloah Ganoor. “We carried on for as long as we could, however, we still want to be able to support our vendors and provide a platform where people from outside Israel can enjoy these wonderful products - even if they can’t come and sample or collect them personally.” A distinct membership benefit for businesses involved with WGN is the access to Jewish National Fund-USA’s extensive network that helps support their ongoing operations.
Perhaps most impressively, within a three-day period, WGN launched an online store with Jewish National Fund-USA’s input, to create special Passover gift packages. They sold hundreds of them within that time, proving that although people may be physically distanced, they still want to purchase products from Israeli small businesses.
A key element of the effort and signs of success is the personal friendships that have developed between the WGN’s members. There is a distinctly familial feel to the association - with a deep sense that if one member is in trouble then the whole membership suffers. That feeling is magnified considerably in the time of coronavirus.
Paul Nirens, an Australian oleh (immigrant to Israel), who has spent more than half his life in the Western Galilee describes himself as an “Ish Ha’Galil” (a Galilean man) and is a trained chef. Nirens also runs GalilEAT culinary tours and workshops. 
Based on authentic culinary experiences - predominantly in the Arabic-speaking sector comprised of Druze, Christians, Muslims and Bedouins - Nirens’ company takes groups of people (2-15) to local homes for cooking workshops and home hospitality. “I see food as a way to foster cross-cultural experiences,” he explained. “It’s been a pretty successful business until now. I had 75 groups booked for March alone. I started the business from scratch and today, I have a secretary, 10 staff members and 10 host families. My partnership with some of the hosts has enabled them - generally housewives who have barely finished high school - to earn thousands of shekels a month during the high season. They would probably not have that same opportunity without this and the pause in tourism has hit us hard.”
However, Nirens, along with jewelry designer Hedva Klein and WGN Chairman Jonathan Koren, understood that the enforced break was also something of an opportunity. “I’m finally taking the time to do some research and development,” Nirens maintained. “Usually, I’m too busy with running the business to do this, but now I’m spending several hours a day doing development for where the business can go in the future.”
Jewelry designer Hedva Klein remarked that this time period has allowed her to work on new designs “and think on what I have to prepare and what I have to correct.” In addition, Klein has taken advantage of courses that instructed her on how to manage her website and business. 
Koren argued that the situation has necessitated that these small companies take on their PR needs for themselves and that a complete cessation of work is not an option. “People need to understand that things have to keep working; it would be just too difficult to try and restart something that has entirely stopped.” 
Nirens, Klein and Koren all spoke glowingly of WGN and Jewish National Fund-USA’s efforts. They highlighted that the attention to detail and care for individual artisans and producers struggling in the current climate starts with Jewish National Fund-USA’s President, Dr. Sol Lizerbram, and percolates down. 
The association’s members also praised WGN’s staff’s efforts, explaining that without their drive, ingenuity, and adaptability things may have become even more stressful.
It is important to note that Jewish National Fund-USA and WGN have already been working in the region for several years and the action they are taking now to help the tourist association’s members is born out of a deep understanding of their needs. As Nirens pointed out, “as far as Jewish National Fund-USA is concerned, their support for us goes beyond the financial realm. For them, it’s all about effort and energy.”
Despite being backed by one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the Jewish world, the tourist association remains a truly grassroots organization, similar to a cooperative, whose lifeblood is its members. It seems that it is clearly more than the sum of its parts, with people working together - in good times and bad - to help each other out. “It’s more like a family,” Nirens maintained.
There can be no doubt that these are very unusual times. It has highlighted very clearly, however, that in a period of both national and global crisis, the power of together, of resting on the crutch of strong community bonds - of true friendship and family - is the only correct course to help us navigate these stormy seas. 


Tags JNF KKL-JNF JNF-USA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by