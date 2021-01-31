The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
President Biden still hasn’t called Prime Minister Netanyahu

Biden has called the leaders of Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, NATO, Russia, and Japan, in that order, but not the Israeli PM.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 31, 2021 12:17
THEN-US vice president Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem in 2016. (photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
 US President Joe Biden has yet to call Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as of Sunday, 11 days into Biden’s presidency.
Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat was the third person in his position to get a call from his American counterpart Jake Sullivan, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi 12th, on the day after his confirmation.
Biden has called the leaders of Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, NATO, Russia, and Japan, in that order, but not Netanyahu.
The Prime Minister’s Office said it does not comment on future phone calls.
The lack of a call between Biden and Netanyahu could reflect the president’s priorities, which are mostly domestic in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an America that has increasingly sought to disentangle itself from the Middle East in recent years.
However, it also comes at a time in which Israeli officials feel a sense of urgency to communicate with the Biden administration their concerns about the new president’s stated plan to rejoin the 2015 Iran Deal. Netanyahu, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and others have said that returning to the plan, with its sunset clauses that would eventually allow Iran to attain nuclear weapons, would endanger Israel. Blinken and others in the Biden administration have said that they would speak with US allies in the region, including Israel, before Iran, and that it is still too early for negotiations.
Former US president Barack Obama called Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas before then-prime minister Ehud Olmert on his first day in office, showing his emphasis on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Netanyahu was the third leader former president Donald Trump called, which reflected their close relationship.
Former ambassador to the US Michael Oren said “they’ll speak eventually and [Netanyahu] will eventually go to Washington.”
But, Oren added, “there’s a message in that order” of Biden’s phone calls.
The former ambassador pointed out that Netanyahu congratulated Biden for winning the presidency about 12 hours after most of the other leaders with whom the president spoke, didn’t actually say in his message that Biden was president-elect, and followed it with praise for Trump.
“There’s a price to pay for that,” he said.
Oren was ambassador to the US in 2009-2013, during the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president.
The former envoy posited that Netanyahu and Biden are unlikely to have the mutual personal acrimony that poisoned Netanyahu and Obama’s relationship.
“They may not be as chummy as they used to be…but it won’t be like [Netanyahu] and Obama. That was very bad blood,” Oren said.


