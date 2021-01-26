The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

White House signals to leaders: Iran will come later - analysis

US President Joe Biden called the leaders of Canada, Mexico, France and England, but has yet to contact Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 26, 2021 11:16
US President-elect Joe Biden gestures as he arrives for his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 20, 2021. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
US President-elect Joe Biden gestures as he arrives for his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 20, 2021.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
The headlines coming out of some of the first phone calls the Biden administration made to foreign leaders and national security figures were all about Iran – yet the White House sent the opposite message in its statements.
Israel is the first Middle Eastern country and one of the first seven countries worldwide the White House contacted in its first days. US President Joe Biden called the leaders of Canada, Mexico, France and England, but has yet to contact Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. US National Security Adviser Sullivan called his counterparts in Afghanistan, South Korea and Israel.
The first phone calls are often indicative of an administration’s priorities. Former US president Barack Obama called then-prime minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on his first day in office, foreshadowing his active involvement in the Israel-Palestinian peace portfolio. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the third leader former president Donald Trump spoke with, after Canada and Mexico, reflecting their already-close relationship.
The Prime Minister’s Office would not comment on whether or when a call from Biden was scheduled to take place, but as it stands, coming after America’s direct neighbors and the UK and France – and possibly a few other countries – is fine. We already knew Biden wasn’t going to give Netanyahu just about everything he wants from the US like Trump did, but Biden is also signaling that diving into Israel’s issues is not at the top of his list as it was for Obama.
Sullivan, however, made one of his first calls to Jerusalem, indicating that Israel is a high priority for the Biden administration when it comes to national security matters.
“Israel and US officials to hold first talks on Iran, Abraham Accords,” read The Jerusalem Post headline after Sullivan spoke on the phone with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.
This was an accurate reflection of the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday night, which said “the two agreed to discuss many topics on the agenda soon, including the matter of Iran, regional topics and promoting the Abraham Accords.”
The following day, the White House released its readout of the call, and neither the words "Iran" nor "Abraham Accords" were mentioned.
The case of the "Abraham Accords" is more one of political word choices than omission; the statement mentions "building on the success of Israel’s normalization arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco" without using the Trump administration's branding for those agreements.
But leaving out Iran is even more significant, especially in light of other calls that day.
The White House and the Elysee Palace released statements about a call between Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.
The French readout, which made headlines in Israel, said the presidents "noted their convergences and their desire to act together for peace and stability in the Near and Middle East, in particular on the Iranian nuclear issue and on the situation in Lebanon."
Once again, the White House statement had no mention of Iran.
Interestingly, "the need for coordination" on Iran was mentioned in the White House readout of a call between Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while 10 Downing Street's statement omitted it.
Overall, the way Iran comes through in these readouts show that the Biden administration's interlocutors are much more interested in focusing on the nuclear threat immediately than they are.
This reflects recent statements by senior members of Biden's team.
Last week, when asked about rejoining the 2015 Iran deal, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in her Senate confirmation hearing "we're a long ways from that."
Haines added that the administration would "also have to look at the ballistic missile issues" and Iran's other malign actions in the region before returning to the agreement.
Antony Blinken, Biden's nominee for secretary of state, also said "we are a long way from" going back to the nuclear deal.
“We would then have to evaluate whether they were actually making good if they say they are coming back into compliance with their obligations, and then we would take it from there," Blinken added.
And the following day, in her first briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that "Iran must resume compliance with significant nuclear constraints under the deal in order for [negotiations to rejoin the deal] to proceed."
Psaki also said the administration anticipated the matter will come up in Biden's first conversations with foreign leaders, as the Israeli and French readouts said it did days later.
An Israeli security cabinet minister told the Post earlier this week that he thought the Biden administration will be too busy with other matters to address Iran in the short term.
“The inauguration was just a few days ago. With all due respect to Israel and Iran, I think he’ll deal with coronavirus first,” the minister said. “Therefore, it will take more time.”
Iran is also set to hold a presidential election in June. While the ayatollahs really run the show, the next president could indicate whether Iran is going to take an even harder line or be willing come to the table.
For those reasons, and others, the Biden administration’s message in its written and spoken statements is clear: We’re not dealing with Iran yet.


Tags Iran Joe Biden white house
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Malka Leifer, alleged sexual predator, finally extradited to Australia

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Is Tu Bishvat a major Jewish holiday? - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Amb. Ron Prosor

In memory of Eric Samson, South African Jewish philanthropist - opinion

 By RON PROSOR
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by