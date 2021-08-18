President Herzog meets with Japanese FM Motegi in Israel

President Isaac Herzog met with Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday for a work meeting during the foreign minister's visit to Israel.

Herzog thanked minister Motegi for Japan's hosting of the Olympics, adding that "Japanese citizens must know the world looked at Japan with a sense of pride and appreciation."

Herzog also noted his appreciation for the moment of silence observed during the opening ceremony of the Olympics, in memorial of the 11 Israeli victims of the Munich massacre which occurred during the 1972 Olympics.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"We hope to continue the cooperation between Israel and Japan in the fields of economics and global warming," President Herzog added.

Motegi presented Herzog with a photo of his father, former president Chaim Herzog, meeting with Japan's long-standing former emperor Hirohito.

President Herzog receives a photo of his father, president Chaim Herzog, and former Japanese emperor Hirohito. (credit: MARK NYMAN/GPO)

"Israel is an important partner of Japan who shares with us basic values such as liberty, democracy, human rights and the rule of law," said Motegi.