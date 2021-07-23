A moment of silence was observed in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics for the Israeli victims of the 1972 Munich massacre.During the 1972 Olympics, 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were murdered by eight Palestinian terrorists in Munich.This is the first time the victims were honored in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.The families of the 11 victims had long asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to hold a minute's silence at the opening ceremony, but had until Friday been turned down.In 2012, the IOC rejected an international campaign in support of a moment of silence to honor the Munich massacre victims, with then IOC President Jacques Rogge calling it "inappropriate."
Two days prior to the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, a special ceremony held by Brazilian and Israeli officials honored the Israelis murdered in Munich.The moment of silence was also held in honor of COVID-19 victims all around the world.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted on Friday, expressing his gratitude to Japan.
Footage of the moment of silence from the opening ceremony can be watched below:I’d like to express my appreciation to #Japan for holding the #Tokyo2020 during these challenging times and to express my full confidence in their success.— Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) July 23, 2021
Wishing the largest ever #Israeli team the best of luck in the #OlympicGames !@JPN_PMO @sugawitter @Tokyo2020
Footage from the first ever moment of silence for the victims of the 1972 Munich massacre of Israeli athletes. May their memories be blessed.pic.twitter.com/ewty5J6YJm— Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) July 23, 2021