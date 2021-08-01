President Isaac Herzog speaks at opening of B'Sheva conference

He had found the metaphoric river tearing Israeli asunder, he said, characterizing the situation as tempestuous, temperamental and threatening.

For all that, he believes that most Israelis would agree with him that there are clearly defined limits as to what is acceptable. It's permissible to be annoyed and angry – to be opposed – but it is forbidden to foster hate, divisiveness and incitement in Israel, the Jewish and democratic state, he said.

Verbal and physical assault must remain out of bounds. "That applies to both Right and Left, religious and secular, Jews and Arabs," Herzog said. "It applies to us all."

In this context, Herzog did not spare the media, which he said sometimes exaggerates to the point of being radical, but the media also know what their boundaries are within the limits of the law.

On social media, however, even gladiators find a platform, he said. Their rhetoric knows no limitations –as evidenced during Operation Guardian of the Walls , when they spewed incitement and violence which were harmful to innocent people.

It is also on social media, the president continued, that we see daily evidence of hatred of Israel and dissemination of contemporary antisemitism. BDS proponents also make use of social media to delegitimize the very existence of Israel, Herzog said.

With such internal and external challenges, national unity becomes all the more important, he insisted.

Despite the differences that exist within the population, Herzog is convinced that the citizens of Israel stand together against those who would desire the Jewish state’s extinction. He also believes in the common destiny and meaningful consensus on the part of those who want to build a better future for the nation.

It is imperative, the new president said, to create a mechanism of agreement whereby people of opposing views and national and religious backgrounds can live together and know how to settle differences honorably.