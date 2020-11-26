The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Prison guard accused of falling in love with inmate, smuggling drugs

Nitzan Raz, 24, cracked during her interrogation and confessed to falling in love with an inmate named Abu Gali, 30, a resident of Jaffa.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 18:29
Palestinian prisoners wait to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Palestinian prisoners wait to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
A prison guard at the Hadarim prison in central Israel was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly having an affair with an inmate and smuggling 104 grams of hashish and other controlled substances into the prison, Walla reported.  
Nitzan Raz, 24, from the city of Harish, enlisted into the Prison Service during her mandatory military service in 2015. After completing her service, she decided to remain a prison guard and was assigned to the Hadarim prison.
She probably didn't expect that five years after starting her career, she'd be suspected of taking bribery, conspiracy to commit a crime, fraud, breach of trust and drug trafficking.  
Raz's investigation is being carried out by the national unit for interrogating prison guards at Lahav 433, the police unit tasked with investigating cases of national crimes and corruption.
According to Walla, Raz cracked during her interrogation and confessed to falling in love with an inmate named Abu Gali, 30, a resident of Jaffa. She also confessed to smuggling a cake to another inmate, Lior Gelem, but said she didn't know about the drugs hidden inside it and that she received it from a messenger.
Raz also confessed to passing on several prohibited products like chocolate and deodorant to Gali's cell on different occasions, in violation of the Prison Service's policy.
Gali is serving time for charges including arms dealing and drug-related offenses. Gelem was incarcerated following an attempted murder.   
"Investigation is underway and while it is still in its first stages, serious findings are being made that strengthen the suspicions against the defendant," a source involved in the investigation told Walla. "In the following days other people involved are expected to be interrogated," he added.
Raz's arrest, as well as the arrests of the two inmates, was extended on Thursday morning by six days.
The prison guard's partner was reportedly oblivious to the whole thing, and was only made aware of the accusations against Raz when he appeared at the Rishon Lezion District Court on Thursday.
Attorney Michael Siboni, who represented Raz in court earlier today, stated that his client cooperated during her interrogation and gave a full and detailed testimony. "Regarding the cake, she claims that she was manipulated; [she] didn't know what was in it."
Gali's attorneys, Gilad Menashe and Nadav Almog, issued a statement saying that "our client denies all accusations against him, both about the conspiracy for smuggling drugs and about the existence of a romantic relationship with the prison guard. We're sad to see that the investigating unit chooses to base its claims on rumors and not on actual evidence."


Tags Israel Police israeli prison service prison Smuggling investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to give Jonathan Pollard a quiet homecoming By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by