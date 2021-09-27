The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Prison wing closed after same building flaw as Gilboa Prison found

A high security wing at Eshel Prison was closed after the same construction flaw found at Gilboa Prison was found there.

By LIRAN LEVI/WALLA!  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 05:14
Eshel Prison (photo credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE)
Eshel Prison
(photo credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE)
A high security wing of criminal inmates at Eshel Prison in southern Israel was closed after a geological survey found that it was built on a pile foundation in a way that allows escape, similar to the wing at Gilboa Prison from which the security prisoners escaped, Walla learned on Sunday.
First, the wing was evacuated for the tests, which were carried out following the escape from Gilboa Prison. After the construction failure was discovered, the wing was closed. Engineering tests will be carried out in additional wards of the prison over the next few days.
On Friday, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev published the names of members of the government committee investigating the failure of the escape of six terrorists from Gilboa Prison about three weeks ago.
The committee will be chaired by retired judge Dr. Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Menachem Finkelstein, who served as vice president of the Central District Court. Prior to that, he served in a number of legal positions in the IDF, and served as, among other things, the Military Advocate General.
The other two members of the committee will be Prof. Efrat Shoham, head of the Department of Criminology at the Ashkelon Academic College, who investigated the Israel Prison Service for years, including riots and hunger strikes, and Eric Barbing - who served 27 years in the Shin Bet and served as head of a division in the organization. During his service, Barbing was involved in thwarting terrorist activities from prison.
After the escape from Gilboa Prison, the staff of the Eshel Prison near Beersheba conducted a check of the integrity of bars and construction in the wing of Hamas prisoners. During the test, a security inmate poured boiling water on an inmate and caused him burns. The prisoner was treated on the spot and was transferred for medical treatment at Soroka Hospital.
The security guards got control of the prisoner and transferred him to an isolation cell. The prisoner, 53, from east Jerusalem, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted murder, and has been in prison since 2014.
The digging of the tunnel at Gilboa Prison was carried out right under the guards' noses. A senior official told Walla that it was usually carried out in broad daylight, and that on one occasion a warden even came to the cell of the security prisoners while they were digging the tunnel, but did not realize it.
The warden arrived at the cell with a message in his hand to convey to the prisoner Munadil Nafayat, while he was digging the opening of the exit. His cellmate, prisoner Mohammed Ardah, immediately approached the warden, who was standing outside the cell, and explained to him that Munadil was very tired and went to sleep. The jailer insisted on talking to Mondal, but in vain. Ardah managed to convince him that Munadil was indeed asleep and that he would give him the message. The jailer gave up and left the cell. If he had insisted on talking to Munadil himself or opening the cell door, the crisis would have been avoided.


Tags south prison investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Erbil Effort: Iraqis across the spectrum rally for ties with Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by