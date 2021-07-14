The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Program at Sapir College helping integrate Arab social workers in Israel

The School of Social Work at Sapir inaugurated a new program to help social work graduates of Palestinian colleges in the Israeli workforce

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 14, 2021 14:51
Maru Zawdu, Social Worker and Deputy Director, Canaan-Meron Absorption Center, Safed conducting an activity with newly arrived Ethiopian children at a Jewish Agency absorption center. (photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)
Maru Zawdu, Social Worker and Deputy Director, Canaan-Meron Absorption Center, Safed conducting an activity with newly arrived Ethiopian children at a Jewish Agency absorption center.
(photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)
A new program at Sapir College in Ashkelon is helping integrate Arab social workers into social services in Israel.
Thousand of Israel's Arab citizens study at universities in the Palestinian Authority, but struggle in the Israeli workforce. At the same time, Israel lacks qualified social workers, especially in Bedouin towns and villages.
The School of Social Work at Sapir inaugurated a new program to provide social work graduates of Palestinian colleges with theoretical background, practice experience in Israel, and training from social workers who have experience in the country.

Once in the Israeli workforce, Arab social workers can use their Arabic language skills, cultural background and familiarity with their home communities in their roles in Israel’s social service system. The program will help students overcome difficulties with Hebrew, better understand the Israeli workforce, and overcome barriers to entry in the Israeli system.
According to Professor Orit Nuttman Schwartz, Dean of the School of Social Work, the program will help "bring about social change. This program will help Israel’s social welfare system provide quality social services to Arab society in Israel by providing these graduates with knowledge and skills that are adapted to Israeli needs."
The year-long program is a collaboration between Sapir, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, and the local councils of Hura, Kseifa, and Ara’ara in the Negev.
According to Dr. Nuzha Allassad Alhuzail, a senior lecturer at Sapir who came up with the idea, “all you need is the right kind of investment and this human resource can be a vital asset for social service departments in Bedouin communities.”


Tags college bedouin social workers
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

15 years later, Hezbollah is still a threat to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by