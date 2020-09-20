The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Protests to gather after holiday in front of Prime Minister's Residence

Crime Minister, one of the central protesting groups attending the event, announced that all of the organization's usual shuttles have been booked to capacity.

By TAMAR BEERI  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 14:28
DEMONSTRATORS PROTEST the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, in Tel Aviv on July 18. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
DEMONSTRATORS PROTEST the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, in Tel Aviv on July 18.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
As Israelis will be finishing up with Rosh Hashanah festivities from lockdown, protesters will be heading to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem to demonstrate against Netanyahu's position in government after his indictement for fraud, bribery and breach of trust, as well as the government's mishandling of the economy amid the coronavirus crisis.
The organization clarified that all of those attending the demonstrations will be following heightened coronavirus procedures, as protests have been approved as an acceptable reason to leave home.
"Demonstrations are the lifeblood of democracy," Crime Minister announced on Sunday morning. "We all have a fantastic record of keeping the protesters healthy every week and there is no sign of morbidity at the demonstrations. We hope the police, which has squished us like sardines until now, will help and move back and take back its blockades to allow us to spread out."
Meanwhile, the Black Flags Movement – another anti-Netanyahu protesting organization – published a statement about the effective lockdown by Prof. Yoram Yuval, head of University of Haifa's Brain Institute for Emotion Research at the School of Social work. He is a psychoanalyst, psychiatrist and neuro-researcher.
"Do not try us, Mr. Prime Minister," he wrote. "All of us here – Jews and Arabs, haredim and secular people, Left and Right, and even your most dedicated supporters – we all stopped believing you."
He concluded, "The terrible days are upon us, and there is no atonement for what we have done: the people's trust in the leadership is a strategic asset of the State of Israel, perhaps its most valuable asset, and you have systematically destroyed it. The Israelis are not stupid or undisciplined - they just stopped believing in you."
Protests until now have been held regularly around the weekend, with the biggest protests occurring on Saturday evenings, both along bridges and junctions throughout the country, but also outside of the prime minister's official and personal residences. However, as this past Saturday was a holiday weekend, the 13th consecutive Saturday protest was postponed to Sunday evening.
Members of the opposition could usually be seen at several protests throughout the country, with opposition leader Yair Lapid making an appearance at the Tel Aviv demonstrations last week and Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah joining the Jerusalem procession.
The same protesters criticized Netanyahu for flying out to the US to sign the historic peace deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, claiming that when the nation is in crisis, the prime minister should stay and attempt to help rather than attending diplomatic formalities rather than sending a representative.
Protesters had therefore caused a traffic jam outside of Ben-Gurion Airport just as the prime minister was heading there to board his flight to the US.


