Public Security Minister says Jewish prayer on Temple Mount not allowed

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev appears set to change government policy on the Temple Mount after his office issued a statement saying that the site would be open to non-Muslim visitation, but not to non-Muslim prayer.

Although Jews have largely been prevented from praying at the Temple Mount, the holiest place in Judaism, in recent years the police have turned a blind eye to quiet and discreet prayer services conducted on the esplanade, as first reported by The Jerusalem Post back in 2019.

Bar Lev said following his meeting that it was important that the “customary situation” on the Temple Mount in place since 1967 be preserved, in which Jewish prayer is prevented by the police.

It was not immediately clear, however, if the discreet Jewish prayer services which have be conducted over the last few years will now be stopped.

According to one Temple Mount activist, such services have continued in recent days, including Sunday.

Asked for clarification, a spokesman for Bar Lev said that the police were not able to know if an individual was praying silently , implying that the police might not be instructed to stop the discreet prayers that have recently become routine.

Various activist organizations advocating for greater Jewish rights on the Temple Mount expressed concern that Jewish prayer on the site might now be stopped.

On Sunday, Bar Lev held a meeting with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabbatai, Police Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman, and other senior police officials, as well as representatives from the Foreign Ministry, the National Security Council and the Shin Bet.

“During the meeting, the ‘customary situation’ was presented to Minister Bar Lev regarding everything to do with Jewish and Muslim prayer on the Temple Mount, as determined by the Israeli government in 1967, in accordance with which Jews prayed at the Western Wall and Muslims on the Temple Mount,” read a statement issued by Bar Lev’s office following Sunday’s meeting.

“In accordance with this situation, the Temple Mount will be open for visitation by non-Muslims but not for prayer,” continued the statement.

Following the end of the meeting, Bar Lev said that the Israel Police “stringently upholds the customary situation on the Temple Mount, saying that the fact that the site is holy to both Jews and Muslims makes it especially sensitive.

“In everything that is connected to visiting and prayer on the Temple Mount, it is important to be strict over the continuation of the customary situation as the government of Israel established in 1967, immediately after the Six-Day War, and adopted by Israeli governments ever since,” said Bar Lev.

“There is a clear interest for the State of Israel to preserve cooperation with the Jordanian Waqf,” added Bar Lev, in reference to the Jordanian religious trust which administers the site.

Spokesman for the Committee of Temple Mount organizations Asaf Fried said that the organization “calls on the minister for public security to intensify the positive progress on the Temple Mount and improve the conditions for Jews who visit the Temple Mount, the holiest place for the Jewish people.”

Tom Nisani, director of the “Beyadeynu for the Temple Mount organization, said in response to Bar Lev’s statement that the minister “should know that the ‘customary situation’ in a democratic state is freedom of religion for its citizens, and not clear discrimination and action against Jewish citizens seeking to actualize their religious or national rights on the Temple Mount.”

Nisani said he recommended that Bar Lev and the police “to cooperate with the citizens of their country and not with a foreign and hostile power which attacks policeman and citizens on the mount,” adding that the minister’s announcement would “invite more pressure and more capitulation.”

The High Court of Justice has in the past upheld the theoretical right for Jews to pray on the Temple Mount, but allowed the police discretion to prohibit it if they believed it would lead to Palestinian violence.

In practice, the police used this ruling to impose a blanket ban on Jewish prayer until previous public security minister Gilad Erdan instigated a new attitude among the police towards Jewish visitors, which resulted in the discreet Jewish prayer services that begun around 2018.