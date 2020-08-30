The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Quadriplegic LOTEM program participant becomes official Israeli tour guide

Raz Rutman is not your average Israeli tour guide.

By MATT ROBINSON  
AUGUST 30, 2020 11:45
Jewish National Fund-USA and lay leaders Roni and Alan Wolk (4th and 5th from left) with Raz Rutman (center) (photo credit: COURTESY/JNF-USA)
Jewish National Fund-USA and lay leaders Roni and Alan Wolk (4th and 5th from left) with Raz Rutman (center)
(photo credit: COURTESY/JNF-USA)
With its impressive hills and historic valleys, Israel can be challenging to explore for even able-bodied people. That is why the story of Raz Rutman is so impressive.
As a child, Rutman loved to hike. Paralyzed in a car accident at the age of eight, he spent two years at the Alyn Rehabilitation Center for Children and Youth in Jerusalem. 
Eager to return to the nature that he loved, Raz quickly found the support he needed at Jewish National Fund-USA affiliate, LOTEM, the Israeli organization that strives to make all of the Jewish state accessible for people of all abilities. 
“The national service [team at] LOTEM came and helped…with everything from cooking to laundry to…social activities,” Rutman recalls. “Basically, LOTEM adopted me and my family!”
When he turned 18, Rutman decided to do his national service with LOTEM as a means of giving back and supporting others. As Rutman had taught himself impressively fluent English, someone at LOTEM suggested he start guiding tours on an accessible hiking trail. After serving as an official (and much sought-after) guide for JNF and others, Rutman decided to take the next step.
“I like to go out and meet people and I like to learn and to teach,” he reasons, “so…I decided to go to the Ministry of Tourism and somehow I convinced them that, if they gave me a recommendation to undertake a tour guide study program, I would accomplish it…. And I did!” 
Participating in multicultural and multi-ethnic sessions that sometimes lasted over 12 hours, Rutman (who also recently led LOTEM’s delegation in part of the Jerusalem Marathon) learned more about the history and cultures of Israel than most professors or government officials.
“He is a professional,” assures LOTEM’s liaison to JNF Gaylee Schif, noting that Rutman is still in high demand even when all tours have been stopped because ofCOVID-19 and that he is developing virtual tours while he waits to get back outside. “Israel is important to many nations and religions and you need to know all of that. So his knowledge is very highly respected!”
While the tour guide program is not yet recognized as an official course of study in Israel, if Rutman has anything to say about it, that too may change soon!
In the meantime, Rutman continues to encourage others to pursue the license and whatever other dreams they may have.
Among the many who have toured with and been inspired by Rutman is Atlanta’s Roni Wolk – Chair of the LOTEM Committee for Jewish National Fund-USA’s Task Force on Disabilities, who was recently named Assistant VP for the organization’s Women for Israel.
As the wife of the chair of Jewish National Fund-USA’s Special in Uniform program, Wolk has strong family ties to the organization. As her husband’s brother had special needs, she is also well aware of the challenges such people face. 
Even so, the proud grandmother maintains that it was seeing young children at LOTEM while on a mission to Israel that connected her to the organization and its cause. “I thought these could be my grandkids,” she recalls, praising LOTEM for its ability to “let kids be kids” no matter what their abilities are.
In addition to working with over 51,000 individuals annually through their famed nature programs, LOTEM also trains about 7,000 each year to support people with different abilities through programs that make myriad sites more accessible both physically and cognitively. As such, Wolk sees Rutman’s story as just another feather in LOTEM’s impressive cap.
“This is another step in showing how LOTEM enables people of all abilities to enjoy the same benefits,” she says.
Jewish National Fund-USA’s Sharon Joy pictured with Raz Rutman (Courtesy: JNF-USA)Jewish National Fund-USA’s Sharon Joy pictured with Raz Rutman (Courtesy: JNF-USA)
Considering life with and without a disability, Rutman maintains that “not only is it important to have ways to get outside when you have a disability, it is vital!”
And as even many able-bodied people do not have the opportunity to explore all the richness Israel has to offer, Rutman hopes to inspire others to get outside as well (as soon as it is safe to do so).
“Nature does not judge you,” he observes. “You can be whoever you are and whatever you want. That is why LOTEM is so important!”
For more information on Jewish National Fund-USA’s work to support people with disabilities visit jnf.org/disabilities.
This article was written in coopertion with JNF-USA.



Tags JNF KKL-JNF JNF-USA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does the US 2020 election day mean for Israel? By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
3 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4 Israeli military and intelligence assessments see Turkey as growing threat
NEIGHBORHOOD GUARD members await the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a 2017 Istanbul ceremony. Posters of Erdogan (right) and modern Turkey’s founder Ataturk seen in background
5 Iran, Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for 'uprising' after UAE-Israel deal
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by