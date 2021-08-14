The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Quarantine tracking bracelet company to sue Israeli gov't for NIS 40 m.

Supercom, a tech company that manufactured devices used to track people in quarantine, sent a letter to the Health Ministry demanding NIS 40 million for "significant damage to [their] reputation."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 14, 2021 12:13
Two travelers returning from aborad show off their electronic bracelets. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Two travelers returning from aborad show off their electronic bracelets.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Tech company SuperCom, which manufactured bracelets that were used to track travelers arriving in Israel throughout the mandatory quarantine period, sent a letter to the Health Ministry this past week warning of an impending lawsuit and demanding NIS 40 million for damage caused to their reputation due to the controversial nature of the surveillance, according to a report by Globes.
Additionally, the company is stuck with thousands of bracelets after the government decided to stop using them and instead opt for an app to track people in quarantine, according to the report.
The letter sent to the Health Ministry demands "that the Israeli government use its authority to declare without delay the use of technology for the supervision of entrants who must isolate, using the electronic bracelets it made from our network and made available to the Health Ministry in early April," Globes said.
In the last few months, SuperCom's stock has dropped to $1.2 per share, lower than it was before the company was awarded the contract.
‘A bracelet of freedom’ says CEO in charge of COVID electronic monitoring (credit: SUPERCOM)‘A bracelet of freedom’ says CEO in charge of COVID electronic monitoring (credit: SUPERCOM)
SuperCom CEO Ordan Trabelsi told The Jerusalem Post back in February that originally, the Israeli government had reached out to the company for the tracking service.
“We offered them a solution custom-built for home-quarantine," he had explained at the time. "It is up to the Health Ministry to decide the details of the project, but currently the plan is for arrivals to get tested, [and] then when they receive their results at the airport or at the coronavirus hotel, to go into quarantine at home with the solution that we provide."
The Health Ministry and SuperCom launched a pilot program to test the project. The pilot program saw Israelis arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport offered the PureTag bracelet and PureCare smartphone ahead of their required 10-14 day at-home isolation. Agreeing to wear the bracelet enabled the returnees to quarantine at home as opposed to a government-run coronavirus hotel.
Should the quarantine be violated, the bracelets won't track their location once they leave their home but will only alert authorities that the person has left the confined area.
According to the company, the bracelets were in high demand, with over 91% of travelers arriving at the airport opting for the program. However, the Health Ministry dropped the project.
Rossella Tercatin, Aaron Reich contributed to this report.


Tags Health Ministry lawsuit quarantine Coronavirus in Israel lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Can Lebanon be cured by Hezbollah's crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Oded Revivi

A bird’s-eye view of the settlement enterprise after Area C announcement

 By ODED REVIVI
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by