Man in Black: Rabbi A. named as new rabbi of Shin Bet, Mossad

Rabbi A. has been named as the new rabbi of the Shin Bet and Mossad, although his identity and role remain classified.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 02:09

Updated: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 02:21
Mossad seal (photo credit: רונאלדיניו המלך/Wikimedia Commons)
Mossad seal
(photo credit: רונאלדיניו המלך/Wikimedia Commons)
Rabbi A. was named as the new rabbi of the Shin Bet and Mossad, Arutz Sheva reported on Sunday.
A. served in the past as the rabbi of a town and is well-known in the religious Zionist movement. It is unclear what exactly the role A. serves entails, as both his identity and the details of his position are classified.
According to the report, A. is expected to provide a response to questions concerning Jewish law (halacha) that members of the Shin Bet and Mossad face in their service. These matters concern national security, meaning the rabbi has to be available on the Shabbat and holidays as well.
A. learnt in central yeshivas in the religious Zionist movement and has served in a range of educational and rabbinical positions throughout his life, according to Arutz Sheva.
The Mossad, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and special sensitive cyber units of the police are filling up with haredim. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)The Mossad, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and special sensitive cyber units of the police are filling up with haredim. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A number of haredi Jews serve in the Mossad and Shin Bet, joining the organizations and other sensitive cyber units in Israel's security establishment through the Pardes training course, which enables haredi youth to train in a track that is managed and run within a haredi framework, with the candidates free to continue studying Torah alongside their coursework in an ultra-Orthodox environment.


Tags Mossad Shin Bet rabbi religious zionists
