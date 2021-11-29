Man in Black: Rabbi A. named as new rabbi of Shin Bet, Mossad

Rabbi A. was named as the new rabbi of the Shin Bet and Mossad , Arutz Sheva reported on Sunday.

A. served in the past as the rabbi of a town and is well-known in the religious Zionist movement. It is unclear what exactly the role A. serves entails, as both his identity and the details of his position are classified.

According to the report, A. is expected to provide a response to questions concerning Jewish law (halacha) that members of the Shin Bet and Mossad face in their service. These matters concern national security, meaning the rabbi has to be available on the Shabbat and holidays as well.

A. learnt in central yeshivas in the religious Zionist movement and has served in a range of educational and rabbinical positions throughout his life, according to Arutz Sheva.

The Mossad, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and special sensitive cyber units of the police are filling up with haredim. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)