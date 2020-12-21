Rabbi Kanievsky says people must get coronavirus vaccination

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, widely considered a highly influential rabbi and posek (final authority of Jewish law), urged people to get vaccinated for the coronavirus on Sunday.

In a video posted on Whatsapp, his followers posed the question to the rabbi whether "it is possible to [get the vaccination], or one must get it," with Kanievsky responding that everyone "needs" to get the vaccination in order to stop the spread of the virus

One of his followers also noted that some people are scared of getting the vaccination, and that it will harm them, prompting the rabbi to respond that one should "not to be afraid."

The group of followers and Kanievsky concluded the meeting by saying a blessing for the health, in light of the expected widespread vaccination campaign to take place in Israel in the coming weeks and months.