The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

How to access your COVID-19 vaccine in Israel

Here is The Jerusalem Post’s guide to how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Israel.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN, HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 18:15
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Israeli vaccine campaign has kicked off with medical personnel. Over the course of the next several weeks, more Israelis will be eligible for vaccination. Here is The Jerusalem Post’s guide to how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Israel.
How do I contact my health fund to make an appointment?
Clalit can be reached at *2700 or 03-9405350. There is an English menu and customers should dial *8 to get more information on the vaccine. Clalit takes calls from  7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursday and on Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members can also schedule appointments via the website at clalit.co.il
Leumit has lines at 1-700-507-507 and *507 and its website is https://www.leumit.co.il/heb/home/
Maccabi is at *3555 and 1-700-505-353 and its website is https://www.maccabi4u.co.il/14-he/Maccabi.aspx
Meuhedet is at *3833 and online at https://www.meuhedet.co.il/
Harel Insurance, which is mainly used by students, foreign workers and tourists, can be reached at 1-800-414-422 and *2700 and online at http://www.yedidim-health.co.il/
When will Israel receive all of its vaccines?
Around 600,000 vaccine doses (enough to inoculate 300,000 Israelis) are already in the country and more arrive each week.
Israel has ordered 24 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, and more contracts are expected.
Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use. The Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive in the country in early 2021.
Israel is also developing its own vaccine, Brilife, which is currently beginning a Phase II clinical trial.
How many doses of the vaccine do I need to take to be protected?
Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines require two doses about 21 days apart.
What is the order of priority for receiving vaccines?
The first people to be vaccinated will be medical professionals who work at the country’s hospitals, health funds, private clinics, dentist offices, geriatric hospitals, and psychiatric wards.
In addition, medical residents, Magen David Adom and Hatzalah medical technicians are among the first-priority group.
The medical personnel inoculations began on Sunday. The next in line are people who work and live at senior living facilities, as well as all elderly people over the age of 60 and those who have certain pre-existing medical conditions that put them at extremely high-risk of developing severe COVID-19 complications.
The second group of people who will be prioritized are those with tier-II pre-existing medical conditions, including: Diabetes; Morbid obesity; COPD; High blood pressure; People who have had organ transplants.
All family members of someone who is high-risk will be eligible for inoculation during stage 2.
This phase also includes the IDF and members of other security forces.
The inoculation of the phase two priority populations is supposed to start Monday.
The rest of the population that wishes to be vaccinated should be able to start making appointments by the end of the month.
If your questions are not answered, please contact the Health Ministry at *5400.


Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo EU decision to prohibit kosher, halal slaughter must be reversed -opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by