How to access your COVID-19 vaccine in Israel

The Israeli vaccine campaign has kicked off with medical personnel. Over the course of the next several weeks, more Israelis will be eligible for vaccination. Here is The Jerusalem Post’s guide to how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Israel.How do I contact my health fund to make an appointment? Clalit can be reached at *2700 or 03-9405350. There is an English menu and customers should dial *8 to get more information on the vaccine. Clalit takes calls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursday and on Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members can also schedule appointments via the website at clalit.co.ilLeumit has lines at 1-700-507-507 and *507 and its website is https://www.leumit.co.il/heb/home/Maccabi is at *3555 and 1-700-505-353 and its website is https://www.maccabi4u.co.il/14-he/Maccabi.aspxMeuhedet is at *3833 and online at https://www.meuhedet.co.il/Harel Insurance, which is mainly used by students, foreign workers and tourists, can be reached at 1-800-414-422 and *2700 and online at http://www.yedidim-health.co.il/
When will Israel receive all of its vaccines?Around 600,000 vaccine doses (enough to inoculate 300,000 Israelis) are already in the country and more arrive each week.Israel has ordered 24 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, and more contracts are expected.Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use. The Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive in the country in early 2021.Israel is also developing its own vaccine, Brilife, which is currently beginning a Phase II clinical trial.How many doses of the vaccine do I need to take to be protected?Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines require two doses about 21 days apart.What is the order of priority for receiving vaccines?The first people to be vaccinated will be medical professionals who work at the country's hospitals, health funds, private clinics, dentist offices, geriatric hospitals, and psychiatric wards.In addition, medical residents, Magen David Adom and Hatzalah medical technicians are among the first-priority group.The medical personnel inoculations began on Sunday. The next in line are people who work and live at senior living facilities, as well as all elderly people over the age of 60 and those who have certain pre-existing medical conditions that put them at extremely high-risk of developing severe COVID-19 complications.The second group of people who will be prioritized are those with tier-II pre-existing medical conditions, including: Diabetes; Morbid obesity; COPD; High blood pressure; People who have had organ transplants.All family members of someone who is high-risk will be eligible for inoculation during stage 2.This phase also includes the IDF and members of other security forces.The inoculation of the phase two priority populations is supposed to start Monday.The rest of the population that wishes to be vaccinated should be able to start making appointments by the end of the month.If your questions are not answered, please contact the Health Ministry at *5400.