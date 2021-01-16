Rabbi Yisrael Lau infected with corona after receiving two Pfizer doses

Rabbi Yisrael Lau was infected with the novel coronavirus despite getting two shots of the COVID-19 vaccination, his grandson Yedidya Lau tweeted on Saturday evening.
He described the former chief rabbi of Israel as “feeling great."According to Yedidya Lau, Rabbi Lau was infected by his wife, who was exposed to a confirmed carrier of the virus in the beginning of the week.
סבא, הרב ישראל מאיר לאו שליט"א, אובחן כחיובי לקורונה בסוף השבוע, לאחר החיסון השני, וב"ה מרגיש מצויין בביתו ללא תסמינים.— ידידיה לאו (@YedidyaLau) January 16, 2021
נדבק מסבתא, הרבנית, שנחשפה למאומתת בתחילת השבוע.
בריאות שלמה לכולם בעז"ה.
Lau, who is 83-years-old, had already been vaccinated with the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.Vaccinations are meant to ensure people who receive them are immune to the virus and can fight it off. However, in some cases, it is possible to be infected with the virus and pass it to others without showing any symptoms.
