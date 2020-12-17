The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Chief Rabbi Lau to Diaspora rabbis: You must vaccinate, dangerous not to

The special campaign for Israel-Diaspora relations led by Lau will continue into the next week.

By CODY LEVINE  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 18:04
Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau in a meeting with rabbis from the diaspora. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau in a meeting with rabbis from the diaspora.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel, David Lau, has started speaking to rabbis in the Diaspora to tell them to encourage their followers to vaccinate in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As part of a campaign to strengthen Israeli relations with the Diaspora, vis-à-vis virtual meetings with other chief rabbis in a wide variety of countries, Lau stressed the importance of preventing the continued spread of coronavirus. 
Among some of the meetings that have already taken place include a discussion with the rabbis of the congregations of Vienna, Austria, where Lau provided words of encouragement and halachic responsa. 
Lau also virtually met with rabbis of the communities in France to discuss halachic issues and the coronavirus crisis, particularly the need to vaccinate, which included special meetings with the rabbis from Marseilles, Strasbourg and the Beit Din of France. 
Lau told the rabbis of the congregations that they need to vaccinate, and that they should act by example and explain the importance of vaccination, saying in a statement that there is a danger in not getting vaccinated. 
The special campaign for Israel-Diaspora relations led by Lau will continue into the next week, when he will meet with rabbis from Australia and Panama, along with further meetings expected with rabbis from the United States, Argentina and Canada.


Tags chief rabbi diaspora Ashkenazi chief rabbinate of israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by