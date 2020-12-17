Chief Rabbi Lau to Diaspora rabbis: You must vaccinate, dangerous not to

As part of a campaign to strengthen Israeli relations with the Diaspora, vis-à-vis virtual meetings with other chief rabbis in a wide variety of countries, Lau stressed the importance of preventing the continued spread of coronavirus.

Among some of the meetings that have already taken place include a discussion with the rabbis of the congregations of Vienna, Austria, where Lau provided words of encouragement and halachic responsa.

Lau also virtually met with rabbis of the communities in France to discuss halachic issues and the coronavirus crisis, particularly the need to vaccinate, which included special meetings with the rabbis from Marseilles, Strasbourg and the Beit Din of France.

Lau told the rabbis of the congregations that they need to vaccinate, and that they should act by example and explain the importance of vaccination, saying in a statement that there is a danger in not getting vaccinated.

The special campaign for Israel-Diaspora relations led by Lau will continue into the next week, when he will meet with rabbis from Australia and Panama, along with further meetings expected with rabbis from the United States, Argentina and Canada.

