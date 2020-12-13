The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rami Levy to install Vertical Field farms for fresh produce

A vertical farm will be installed next to each branch, providing customers with fresh produce grown out of the company's indoor farms.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 13:04
A Vertical Field "Urban Farm" uses BIOLED eco-lighting technology to grow produce for a Rami Levy supermarket in Bnei Brak. (photo credit: VERTICAL FIELD)
A Vertical Field "Urban Farm" uses BIOLED eco-lighting technology to grow produce for a Rami Levy supermarket in Bnei Brak.
(photo credit: VERTICAL FIELD)
Ra'anana-Based Vertical Field signed an agreement with Israel's largest grocery chain Rami Levy, to provide vertical farms to each of the supermarket branches in the coming years.
A vertical farm will be installed next to each branch, providing customers with fresh produce grown out of the company's indoor farms.
"The Rami Levy chain understands the social responsibility that it has for customers as related to food security and supplying the highest quality products while maintaining low prices," said VP Marketing at Rami Levy Yafit Attias Levy. "Our customers bought Vertical Field’s produce during the pilot, and returned to purchase more."
"Therefore, we have decided to expand the partnership with Vertical Field to additional branches of the supermarket, and to offer fresh, high-quality, and pesticide-free produce in a way that increases shelf-life for our customers," he added.
Vertical Field's innovative "vertical farm" solution developed at the Ra'anana headquarters. The produce grown in a sterile indoor environment, without the use of chemicals or fertilizers.
The conditions in which the produce is grown is also controlled, which yields consistent products for customers to return to week in and week out.
The crops - lettuce, basil, parsley, kale, mint, etc. - are grown vertically within a bed of nutrient-rich soil on the walls of the greenhouse using proprietary technology from vertical farms. The technology minimizes water consumption and the use of ground soil, and the farms are maintained by local farmers. Customers also have the option to purchase the soil bdding it was grown in.
The installation initiative comes after a successful pilot program with Rami Levy, and over the course of the next five years "dozens" of vertical farms will be installed.
"One of the realizations that have surfaced during the COVID-19 crisis is the need to develop solutions that allow urban residents access to healthy food, with minimal human handling and without depending on transportation and shipping from remote locations," said CEO of Vertical Field Guy Elitzur. "The portable urban farm that we have developed is designed to be located in indoor and outdoor spaces at supermarkets, restaurants, shopping malls, rooftops, and other on-premise locations."
"Over the past year we conducted a number of successful pilot projects, and installed vertical farms adjacent to supermarkets and restaurants in the United States and Israel," he added. "We are delighted to be able to provide- and expand access to- healthy, and high-quality vegetables grown right outside the consumer’s door."


Tags raanana rami levy vegan vegetarian Farming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by