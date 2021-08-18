Rapid COVID testing sites set up throughout Israel by MDA

Magen David Adom (MDA) opened about 150 rapid testing sites around Israel on Wednesday to reinforce the rapid testing sites set up by the Health Ministry as the Green Pass is expanded.

While tests for children between the ages of three and 12 will be free at MDA stations in the Jerusalem area, southern Israel and northern Israel, children will be charged at MDA stations in central Israel.

The tests are meant for those who are not vaccinated or recovered and return results within about 15 minutes, allowing entry into sites requiring the Green Pass for a period of 24 hours.

Test results will be transferred directly to the Health Ministry, the tested person's HMO and to the tested person's phone in a text.

"With the expansion of the Green Pass and in the shadow of the virus, we are operating, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, the rapid testing system at about 150 MDA stations and key centers throughout the country, which will allow Israeli citizens - including many children - to continue a routine and enjoy events and activities," said Eli Bin, director-general of MDA.

The list of testing stations can be found here (in Hebrew).