Reform, Masorti refuse further delays on High Court conversion ruling

The Reform and Masorti (Conservative) Movements formally presented their opposition to any further delays to a High Court of Justice decision on a bundle of explosive petitions regarding the legal status of non-Orthodox conversions in the Jewish state. The development likely will spark a severe political crisis within the government and with Diaspora Jewry, as the government is forced once again to contend with the highly sensitive issue of who is a Jew in the modern State of Israel. The petitions, the most important of which was filed in 2005, demand in principle that converts who converted to Judaism through the Reform and Masorti Movements in Israel but are not Israeli citizens be granted citizenship under the law of return.This would amount to state recognition of the validity of non-Orthodox conversions, although would not require the Chief Rabbinate to recognize them, and would provide citizenship to several converts on whose behalf the petitions were originally filed a decade and a half ago.The Reform and Masorti Movements said in their submission to the court on Sunday that government proposals to bridge the gaps between them and the ultra-Orthodox political parties – Shas and United Torah Judaism – were unimplementable.They also accused the government of not actually seeking to make any progress on the issue, and said that the government’s ongoing requests for delays to such a decision were simply designed to stop the court from ruling.The government has requested a new postponement of any decision.Dr. Yizhar Hess, director of the Masorti Movement in Israel, said that the state was engaging in “intentional foot-dragging,” saying that the same tactics have been used over the past 15 years to claim that the government is just about to formulate a solution.“I hope that this time the court’s patience will run out. Such a delay of justice is unthinkable. The State of Israel is the national home of the Jewish people, but it is inclined to forget this every time non-Orthodox Jews remind it that there is more than one way to be a Jew,” said Hess.Director of the Reform Movement in Israel Rabbi Gilad Kariv said that he expected the court to now publish its verdict without delay, adding that “the opposition of the state to full recognition of Reform and Conservative concessions stems only from the capitulation to the religious establishment and the ultra-Orthodox political parties, and the perpetuation of discrimination against these denominations.”Over the past three years, the progressive Jewish denominations have agreed to request, together with the government, ongoing postponements to any decision the court might hand down following an agreement between them and the ultra-Orthodox political parties on the issue.Shas and United Torah Judaism are adamantly opposed to state recognition of non-Orthodox conversions, and in 2017 threatened to pass legislation revoking any legal status such conversions have at present when it appeared the court was ready to issue a ruling in favor of the petitions.Both sides agreed then to request postponements from the High Court to allow the government to come up with a compromise agreement.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed former justice minister Moshe Nissim to formulate new proposals to resolve the conversion conundrum, which he did in June 2018.But his plan was rejected by all major players – the ultra-Orthodox, hard-line and moderate religious-Zionists, and the non-Orthodox movements – as either giving too much control over conversion to the Chief Rabbinate, or not enough.The deadline for requesting a new postponement was Sunday.Shas chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, as well as senior United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni, refused to comment on the development.