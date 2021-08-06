The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Religious freedom NGOs: IDF soldiers should not be forced to eat kosher

In a letter to the IDF Chief of Staff, two organizations argued that the army rabbinate is overstepping its authority and violating the rights of secular soldiers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2021 06:42
IDF soldiers eat matzah (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers eat matzah
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Hiddush, a nonprofit organization that champions religious freedom and equality, together with the Secular Forum, sent a letter on Wednesday to IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi in which they argued that barring soldiers from eating non-kosher food outside of mess halls in IDF bases is illegal.
The organization sent the letter after receiving numerous complaints from soldiers who were told that they were not allowed to use kitchenettes or private refrigerators and microwaves for non-kosher food they brought form home.
According to the letter, IDF rules stipulate that all IDF central mess halls must maintain strict Kashrut measures so that religious soldiers will be able to eat.
The rules allow soldiers to bring non-kosher food from home and store it in refrigerators as long as they are completely covered. 
However, the rules bar soldiers from warming non-kosher food on in offices or kitchenettes, even if they are using personal microwaves. 
According to lawyer Sagi Agmon who wrote the letter, these restrictions are illegal as they restrict the freedom of soldiers who want to eat food from home for no apparent reason.
"There is no dispute that the army is right in providing kosher food for all those who desire it," wrote Agmon. "However, the stringent measures taken to ensure kashrut in the main mess halls does not necessitate barring rights from soldiers who do not wish to eat kosher food. While a soldier is not in the mess hall, the IDF has no right to force a soldier to abide by the halakhic rules," he added.
Agmon argued that the current situation where Army Rabbinate representatives enforce restrictions on soldiers who are eating their own food outside of the mess hall violates the rights of soldiers, Jewish or non-Jewish, who do not wish to eat kosher. Agmon called for IDF commanders to intervene in order to guard these soldiers' rights.
Both Hiddush and the Secular Forum stressed that they do not want to harm religious soldiers and therefore suggested some possible arrangements when eating outside of the mess hall.
For example, soldiers can place kosher and non-kosher microwaves in their kitchenettes and clearly label which is which. In places where there are two or more kitchenettes, one of them can be designated as non-Kosher and clearly labeled as such.
Rabbi and Lawyer Ori Regev of Hiddush said, "The IDF's soldiers and officers have the right to enjoy freedom of religion as stipulated by Israel's Declaration of Independence. the IDF and its rabbinate has no right to violate this right within the walls of army bases. Secular and non-Jewish soldiers deserved to be respected no less than their religious counterparts, and if the IDF does not respond - we will not hesitate to turn to the courts in order to curb this religious coercion."
Dr. Ram Fruman, head of the Secular Forum, was more blunt.
"The [army] rabbinate's megalomania and the free hand they receive makes them feel like they can continue to infiltrate realms over which they have no authority, and violate the rights of secular soldiers over and over again. There is no reason why a secular soldier should not be abke to eat  non-kosher food outside of the mess hall, or cook food for themselves, whether kosher or not, or on shabbat or a regular day. it is absurd that the rabbinate feels like it can interfere when a soldier uses a microwave or toaster that he or she brought from home. We hope that this letter will put an end to this unruly behavior."    


Tags IDF kosher secular Army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID-19: We all must help avoid another lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett can liberate Israel from haredi chains on religion - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Amotz Asa-El

Artem Dolgopyat's plight highlights Israel's golden double standard

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by