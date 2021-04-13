The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Remembrance Day: Tens of thousands of youth visit graves of fallen

The youth will leave personal letters after learning about the fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism, light a candle and recite Psalms in their memory.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 13, 2021 12:28
Bnei Akiva youth visit the graves of fallen soldiers and victims of terror in "Candle for the Fallen" project (photo credit: BNEI AKIVA)
Bnei Akiva youth visit the graves of fallen soldiers and victims of terror in "Candle for the Fallen" project
(photo credit: BNEI AKIVA)
Tens of thousands of members of the Bnei Akiva youth movement have visited and will visit the graves of about 3,500 fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism to commemorate Remembrance Day as part of the movement's "Candle for the Fallen" project.
The Candle for the Fallen project began over 20 years ago, as part of an initiative by former Bnei Akiva secretary-general Danny Hirschberg, who lost his brother Yitzhak in the First Lebanon War.
The project was narrowed to only alumni of the youth movement last year, due to the coronavirus lockdown. The youth this year will be distributed in an orderly manner to assure that no grave remains without a visitor.
"In the 73rd year of the State of Israel, we are committed to remembering those who paid with their lives in the struggle for this land," said Bnei Akiva Secretary-General Yair Shahal in a press release. "The connection of the younger generation to the story of the victims of hostilities, may God avenge them, is an important milestone in our historical connection to this country and to the story of the revival of the State of Israel. We pray that their merit will stand for us and all of Israel."


