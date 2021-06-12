The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Resort to open at historic Golan site

Pereh offers a varied and rich menu of activities for its guests, including a restaurant, wine cellar, lounge, private banquet room, spa services and swimming pool.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 12, 2021 20:29
THE PEREH Mountain Resort. (photo credit: Courtesy)
THE PEREH Mountain Resort.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A prestigious resort on the Golan will open this summer at the historic Upper Customs House at the foot of the Heights: Pereh (“Wild”) Mountain Resort.
About NIS 15 million (excluding construction) was invested in the hotel, which covers nearly a full hectare, approximately two acres. In the first phase, 27 suites will be opened for couples only (no children). The suites are located in four buildings that preserve the foundations of the historic site.
Pereh offers a varied and rich menu of activities for its guests, including a restaurant, wine cellar, lounge, private banquet room, spa services, swimming pool, orchards and a hall for events and conferences.
The resort is a tribute to the spectacular and wild nature of the Golan Heights. The hotel is located amid open spaces and is surrounded by organic vegetable gardens, fruit trees and natural vegetation that promote sustainability and organic farming, and strengthen local agriculture.
The hotel was designed by Dana Leitersdorf and Tamara Glaser-Shafran. Its suites offer a connection to the nature and history of the area and provide a magical sense of authenticity.
The rooms were restored from the original buildings of the 1919 French Customs House. They include the restored 102-year-old wooden floors, round stone walls and high ceilings, which recall the atmosphere of the early 20th century.


