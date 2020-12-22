The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Right-wing activists protest High Court hearing on Nation-State Law

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 07:49
Members of the right-wing Im Tirtzu movement protested against a hearing by the High Court of Justice on the Nation-State Law on Tuesday, claiming that the court does not have the authority to judge and nullify a Basic Law.
The activists gave out bananas in front of the court and stated that Israel is not a banana republic of the High Court and that the court was cut off from reality and considers itself an "omnipotent government."
The High Court of Justice is set to discuss about 15 petitions aimed to strike down the Jewish Nation-State Law as unconstitutional on Tuesday.
The Im Tirtzu activists also displayed a sign showing the judges of the High Court of Justice with Islamic head coverings and stated that the judges act like the council of Ayatollahs in Iran over the the democratically elected officials.
"The very discussion today of the legality of the Nation-State Basic Law seriously violates the principle of separation of powers, the rule of law and the democratic foundations of the state," said Matan Peleg, chairman of Im Tirtzu. "Now they also want to discuss her soul- her democratic character. This is an authoritarian debate that turns Israel into a banana republic and not a reformed state. We expect the elected representatives to emphasize in the upcoming election campaign the importance of restoring balance to the authorities and especially to balancing the High Court."


Tags high court of justice im tirzu Basic Law Nation-State Law
